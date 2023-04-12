To the editor:
Here are some questions regarding the upcoming Belgrade "Aquatic Center" bond levy ...
How much to operate the complex? I have heard $1.5 million. Is that a one time cost or in perpetuity? Is that going to come as another ballot issue later as there is no operating budget listed on this bond?
This is a "Parks, Trails & Recreation" bond. Why is the money going to open space, public easements, boulevards and other facilities? What are "other facilities?" "Open Space" is wide open and very vague. Medians, boulevards, public easements should fall under roads.
This bond is for a pool. Not for an indoor track and fitness training center. We already have training centers in the area.
"Related costs and improvement" to what? The $70.39 per $100,000 of home value would mean a $372 annual increase in my taxes. People, do the math, instead of falling for the $70.39 number.
On your property tax statement, find the assessed market value divided by 100,000, which equals your multiplier. Multiply that by 70.39 and that equals your yearly increase in taxes for this aquatic center.
Ed Roe
Manhattan
Editor's Note:
Anyone owning property in Belgrade High School District 44 will be assessed for this aquatic center. That includes land in both the county and Belgrade city limits. The city estimated annual upkeep of $1.5 million to add another $27 per $100,000 assessed value, in addition to the $70 per $100,000 assessed value for the center itself.
