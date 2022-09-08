To the Editor,
I would urge you to vote to reelect Sherwin Leep, Jason Camp and Loren Blanksma to the Gallatin Country Conservation District board in the upcoming November general election.
All three are lifelong agricultural producers in the Gallatin Valley with a wealth of hands on knowledge of the land and water conservation, including the preservation of farm land through conservation easements, reduction of soil erosion through not till farming practices, and irrigation water conservation through monitoring moisture levels in the fields.
All three have served for some time on the CD board and thus have a good working knowledge of Montana 310 law and its application to local streams and rivers.
With the fast growth in Gallatin County and many newcomers moving in it is now more important than ever to have actual producers familiar with the history of land and water representing us on the conservation district board.
Joe Skinner
Bozeman
