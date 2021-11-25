Resident objects to camping code change

As a longtime Belgrade resident and taxpayer, I strongly object to the proposed “Camping Code” amendment which would permit camping in our residential neighborhoods for a year at a time for the following reasons:
• Density will be increased creating additional burdens on our city infrastructure such as traffic, law enforcement, fire protection and schools. No additional tax revenue will be generated to cover the associated costs.
• The spirit and intent of zoning regulations will be violated. Allowing camping increases the number of dwelling units on a residential property. Dwelling units are usually defined by zoning and are typically only increased after city review and public comment.
• The character of our neighborhoods will be negatively affected and Belgrade’s reputation will suffer. This change is not fair to the neighbors of those who invite campers.
• The required documentation every three months showing that black and greywater are disposed of outside of Belgrade will not prevent this waste from being disposed of in our city sewer system, storm drains and streets.
• The provision that no rent can be charged is unenforceable. I also suspect that it is unconstitutional for a municipality to regulate commerce between individuals.
• Belgrade is experiencing unprecedented growth of traditional residential housing. We don’t need this type of poorly regulated housing.
It is admirable for people to want to help their family or friends by inviting them to camp temporarily. A month is temporary; a year is not. The public hearing for this amendment is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
