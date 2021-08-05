In 1971, a few fellows signed up for ROTC and traveled through Bozeman on our way to Fort Lewis for Army training. It was on this trip that I recognized the beauty of Montana and made a promise to return; in 1985, our family made Big Sky our home. There were no paved roads and services were rather thin. Our family grew and now we have grandchildren who enjoy the area.
Our family loves Montana, its people and the western values; however, we can see and feel the stress that the community's restaurants, stores and service professionals are under on a daily basis. The lack of employees and merchandise on store shelves is very apparent. It’s difficult to find someone for assistance, and the cashier lines are longer than normal. Throughout town, there are “Help Wanted” signs. I asked two stores if they were going out of business due to the lack of merchandise on the racks, and they informed me that boxes were in the back waiting to be opened and distributed, but there was a lack of help to accomplish the task.
Everyone is aware of the enormous amount of money provided by the taxpayers to help those in need get through the pandemic. In many cases, the amount received exceeded what they earned, hence, “Why work?” That infusion of money will soon wear off and workers will return to work, but meanwhile business owners and managers are cutting hours of operation.
The businesses that our Belgrade, Bozeman and Big Sky communities depend on need the right number of reliable employees. They need help right now, and we can provide the solution. If 1,000-plus retirees in our communities could rearrange their weeks and assist these businesses for two days a week for six weeks, it would bridge the gap and provide time for full-time new hires to arrive. Even though I work a five-day workweek, I plan on volunteering Monday and Tuesday evenings to help move incoming inventory to the shelves.
As retirees from all sorts of professions and experiences, we can help our business community at a time of great need and perhaps our action and leadership will cause communities across our nation to do the same. Please volunteer now.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.