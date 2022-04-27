...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
We are retirees trying to enjoy our Golden Years here in the Gallatin Valley. Over the past 10 years, our property taxes have increased 68 percent. During that same 10-year time period Social Security payments have increased only 18.8 percent (and it would have been much less than that if not for last year’s 5.9 percent increase). Do the math – property taxes are going up 360 percent faster than Social Security.
When you combine property tax Increases with the inflationary increases we are seeing in all the goods we are buying – groceries have gone up at least 25 percent in the past two years – how can retirees hope to make ends meet without having to go back to work?
Our legislators in Helena have said don’t support Constitutional Initiative 121 – trust us, we will take care of you – bullcrap! The legislators just kick the can down the road. We are overrun with tourists who spend over a thousand dollars a day for lodging, food, rental cars, and other activities. These tourists get the advantage of all the things that we Montana taxpayers pay for –they get those benefits for free. Virtually every other state in the U.S. taps into that pot of money, but our legislators can’t seem to figure it out. The same goes for our county commissioners – they just keep spending this windfall that increasing property values keeps driving up. Who is going to stand up and say, “This is out of control!”?