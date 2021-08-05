Thanks to all who attended the 2021 All School Reunion in Three Forks on July 16-17. We hope everyone had a good time, and most importantly, a safe trip home. It was great to see old friends and classmates again.
It was a hard-working committee that put it on. Thanks go to Pam Kolokotrones Carey, Linda Flaten Wilcox, Mary Mason Miller, Janet Dorsey Scoffield, Vic Veltkamp, Diane Furhman, Carolyn Clark Miller, Beth Parker Derby, Brooke McLees, Kelly Cooper Bugland, Theresa Fairhurst Roadarmel, Cindy Stolfuss Ross and Robin Cadby-Sorensen.
Due to the COVID virus, of course, the plans made for the 2020 reunion were canceled but they helped to lay the groundwork for the 2021 reunion. The committee was able to pick up where it left off, allowing plans for the 2021 reunion to come together in about two and a half months.
The committee thanks the Three Forks Area Historical Society for opening – with no admission fee – the restored Trident NP depot, now known as the Railroad and Trident Heritage Center. Folks enjoyed seeing the many railroad artifacts, especially those who remembered the railroad days of Three Forks.
Thanks also go to the Three Forks Voice, Lewis and Clark Journal and Belgrade News for publishing the reunion news. It helped immensely in getting information about the reunion to not only the locals, but also to those from out of town.
The John Q. Adams Railroad Park (Milwaukee Park) was a lovely location for the reunion. The committee thanks the City of Three Forks and the employees that take such good care of the park, keeping it so beautiful.
And, thanks to the Manhattan Bank for the loan of tables and chairs.
The committee would like to encourage alumni to continue to post their reunion pictures on 2020 Three Forks, Mont., All School Reunion page, and to also post life events and any other interesting news.
If your current contact information changes, or to be added to the Three Forks All School Reunion e-mail list, please send your information to tfhsreunion@aol.com. That will help facilitate the next reunion committee’s ability to contact as many people as possible.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.