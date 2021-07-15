This letter is meant for the person or persons who trespassed on my property and stole our flag gazing ball with the pedestal it sat on – that really is nervy of you and takes a lot of guts. You know who you are!!
We bought that gazing ball for my veteran husband and all the veterans out there. Do you have no pride and respect for these people who have fought for our country and freedom? Do you and so many other people even know the meaning of Memorial Day and the Fourth of July (Independence Day)? I’m sorry I have no respect for you or people that create problems like this for me and my family. It’s a very sad thing you did to us. How does your conscience let you sleep at night knowing what you have done?
Now I’m asking you to please have it in your heart to return to me what is mine and that you took from us. That gazing ball is a symbol of my husband and what he did for all of us and our country – you included! I’ll expect to see it back in my flower bed soon.
Linda Wolter
Belgrade