...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County
Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Think carefully about what we need versus what we want
I’m trying to understand how much our property taxes will increase as a result of the current school and special district election and other costs that will be hitting our property tax bills, with the biggest issue being the $49M Aquatic Center.
The ballot item for creation of the Parks and Recreation District does not include a cost estimate, but the resolution approved by the County Commissioners states that the cost will be $27.00/$100,000 of assessed property value in 2024, and IF and when the Aquatics Center is placed in service, the dollar amount of fiscal year assessments may increase materially.
A breakdown of the costs per $100,000 of assessed property values are:
$70 Aquatic Center
$27 Parks, Trails and Recreation District operations
$34 School Mill Levies ($11 voted on plus $23 for which no vote is required per the legal notice in the paper)
$50 the new Library is estimated to be $150 ‘for the average homeowner’, so I estimate $50/$100K
This totals over $180/$100,000 of assessed property value per year and $360/$200K, $540/$300K, $720/$400K, $900/$500K, etc. For me, that’s a 25% tax increase.
As Belgrade grows, more people equals a need for more services, which means more taxes for more schools, water/sewer infrastructure, police, roads, and other public services. This is only the beginning of what may be some big increases to our property taxes. I encourage you to vote, and think carefully about what we need versus what we want.