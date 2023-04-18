I’m trying to understand how much our property taxes will increase as a result of the current school and special district election and other costs that will be hitting our property tax bills, with the biggest issue being the $49M Aquatic Center.

The ballot item for creation of the Parks and Recreation District does not include a cost estimate, but the resolution approved by the County Commissioners states that the cost will be $27.00/$100,000 of assessed property value in 2024, and IF and when the Aquatics Center is placed in service, the dollar amount of fiscal year assessments may increase materially.

