At work, I routinely interacted with two candidates currently running for Gallatin County Attorney, Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell. Both were pleasant when they delivered filings to the court. Audrey brought documents for her family law cases – divorces, child custody cases or for misdemeanor criminal cases that were appealed to District Court. She was their defense attorney. Bjorn is a deputy Gallatin County attorney. His documents were for felony criminal cases. That’s his caseload, prosecuting felony criminals.

Bjorn Boyer has been a prosecutor for Gallatin County Attorney’s Office for more than seven years. He is skilled in handling homicides, sexual assaults, domestic violence, child sexual abuse, felony DUIs and child neglect cases. Audrey says she will “earn your trust.” Bjorn already earned our trust by being a dedicated public servant, doing the hard work on hard cases that most people don’t even want to think about. But Bjorn does because that is his job.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has dedicated attorneys working for our safety to prosecute criminals. If Audrey wanted to prosecute criminals, she could have applied for the job years ago. But she did not. She is a domestic law attorney. By her own admission, she was only a student prosecutor in 2009. She shouldn’t start at the top of the ladder, especially without the experience Bjorn Boyer already has. When a friend needed divorce attorney advice, I recommended Audrey. I would never recommend a divorce attorney as a prosecutor.

Please vote for Bjorn Boyer on June 7.

Jolie Church

Bozeman

