...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison,
southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through
500 PM MDT...
At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles
northeast of Kilgore, Idaho, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview.
This includes the following highways...
Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 35.
Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
At work, I routinely interacted with two candidates currently running for Gallatin County Attorney, Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell. Both were pleasant when they delivered filings to the court. Audrey brought documents for her family law cases – divorces, child custody cases or for misdemeanor criminal cases that were appealed to District Court. She was their defense attorney. Bjorn is a deputy Gallatin County attorney. His documents were for felony criminal cases. That’s his caseload, prosecuting felony criminals.
Bjorn Boyer has been a prosecutor for Gallatin County Attorney’s Office for more than seven years. He is skilled in handling homicides, sexual assaults, domestic violence, child sexual abuse, felony DUIs and child neglect cases. Audrey says she will “earn your trust.” Bjorn already earned our trust by being a dedicated public servant, doing the hard work on hard cases that most people don’t even want to think about. But Bjorn does because that is his job.
The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has dedicated attorneys working for our safety to prosecute criminals. If Audrey wanted to prosecute criminals, she could have applied for the job years ago. But she did not. She is a domestic law attorney. By her own admission, she was only a student prosecutor in 2009. She shouldn’t start at the top of the ladder, especially without the experience Bjorn Boyer already has. When a friend needed divorce attorney advice, I recommended Audrey. I would never recommend a divorce attorney as a prosecutor.