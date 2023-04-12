Please vote No on Belgrade $49 million bond levy
Registered voters in Belgrade School District #44 will be getting a ballot in the mail mid-April (due May 2) for a $49 million bond levy for an aquatics center and a parks district.
This levy would increase taxes on a home assessed at $100,000 by $27 annually for the parks district, and $70 annually for the aquatics center. How many homes in Belgrade are assessed at ONLY $100,000? It would appear that the taxes on the average home in Belgrade would increase around $300/yr.
Additionally, in their next tax valuation, homeowners will be assessed between $125-$150 annually for the new Belgrade library. Taxes for the new County Law and Justice Center will be also be hitting our tax bills this year.
And, then there's the 900 new homes and trailers going in around Belgrade, and a lot more to come. How many new schools and bond levies will this require, and additional police and fire protection?
Affordable housing is a problem in the Gallatin Valley, and it should be affordable for everyone, including those of us who have lived and worked here a long time, are retired and on a fixed income. Instead, we are getting taxed out of this area.
Please vote no on this levy.
Sharon Sutherland
Belgrade
