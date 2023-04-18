The Aquatic Center proposed to be paid for by Belgrade property tax payers is rife with unanswered questions and concerns. This will appear on a special election ballot in May as a levy for $49 million. As a comparison, the Gallatin Co. Law & Justice Center cost $29 million after being voted down twice at higher numbers. Combined with the request for a Parks and Trails District levy, this would cost the average Belgrade home owner around $300 per year, possibly much more.

Currently, a building site for the proposed center has not been firmed up. Overhead costs will surely increase regularly as power rates continue to climb and potential revenue is far from certain. Operational costs for facilities like this are enormous. And, if Billings builds the $112 million aquatic and recreation center they are seeking, it would be a much more desirable location to attract state and regional swim meets with more affordable motels and restaurants. The proposed new rec center on Billings’ South Side would boast the largest indoor pool in the state.

