...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County
Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
The Aquatic Center proposed to be paid for by Belgrade property tax payers is rife with unanswered questions and concerns. This will appear on a special election ballot in May as a levy for $49 million. As a comparison, the Gallatin Co. Law & Justice Center cost $29 million after being voted down twice at higher numbers. Combined with the request for a Parks and Trails District levy, this would cost the average Belgrade home owner around $300 per year, possibly much more.
Currently, a building site for the proposed center has not been firmed up. Overhead costs will surely increase regularly as power rates continue to climb and potential revenue is far from certain. Operational costs for facilities like this are enormous. And, if Billings builds the $112 million aquatic and recreation center they are seeking, it would be a much more desirable location to attract state and regional swim meets with more affordable motels and restaurants. The proposed new rec center on Billings’ South Side would boast the largest indoor pool in the state.
With the burgeoning population growth in Belgrade, bond requests for more schools are a certainty. How much more can the Belgrade property tax payers continue to absorb?
This project could be a boondoggle for Belgrade property tax payers for years to come. Because of the layers of uncertainty with this levy, please Vote No on the Aquatic Center levy request.