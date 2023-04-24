...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing
terrain.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day,
but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given
recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating
on roadways through much of the night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Vote yes for the elementary and high school levies
This spring marks my fifth year as a trustee of the Belgrade School District. As I have aged, I feel a duty to help schools based of my ideals and belief that my personal values and vision can help the district and our children.
As a trustee, I expect fiscal responsibility and refuse to squander taxpayer dollars. Belgrade Schools will always strive to do more with less.
Like other organizations, our schools have many unfilled positions. The scope and amount of work for our remaining employees has increased due to inadequate staffing. While I feel the state educational funding system is adequate, it does not take into account regional inconsistencies such as the high cost of living within the Gallatin Valley.
Our Administration and Board strive for operational efficiency, however we have reached a point where budget cuts and productivity gains can no longer close this gap between what is provided by the state, and the wage necessary to retain and attract quality teachers and staff for the current level of services they provide.
The May election contains two levies for which I request your support. A majority of these funds will go towards staff salaries, and the remaining will be used to help fund existing programs. While we do not shy away from difficult decisions, I hope our Board and Administration will not need to decide between important programs for children, and proper compensation for our staff.
A quote from Frederick Douglass has always stuck with me: "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults." We have one chance to build well rounded children who can lead productive lives.
Please vote yes for the Elementary and High School levies, and support the Belgrade staff and students.
For more detailed information on the levies, please visit the Belgrade School District website: www.bsd44.org