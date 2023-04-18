...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County
Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
