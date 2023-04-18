Do you know that Belgrade doesn’t have a parks department at all? With the influx of residents coming to our town, we need to be forward thinking about securing space for the city to provide its community members with open space and family-friendly facilities. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of driving to Bozeman for nearly every outing. I want to play where I live and keep my money in Belgrade. Voting yes on these ballot measures will help make that happen.

Yes, it will increase our taxes, but it will also bring outside business to Belgrade which is good for our community and good for our local business owners. Land is not getting cheaper and Belgrade is growing. I applaud the city for trying to get ahead of the curve with the creation of this department and the purchase of land to expand on rather than trying to play catch-up years down the road. Every time the city does a poll to ask its community members what they would like to see improved or added to the community, an aquatics facility and more outdoor space is always near the top of the list. It’s time to put our money where our mouth is and actually get it done.

