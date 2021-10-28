I took some time to think about if I should comment on a recent article. When I was the Belgrade chief of police, I never would have stepped into the election process or made any comments. However, now that I am the retired chief of police, I feel I must alert the public and ask that they really pay attention to political games some people employ to mislead you with the hope of gaining a vote.
The Sept. 9, 2021, edition of the Belgrade News had an article on page A3 about political signs being stolen. The article continued on page 17, where a candidate was quoted stating that Kris Menicucci supported groups who support defunding the police. This statement implies that she supports defunding the police.
I have known Kris Menicucci for over 30 years and have never once heard her make any comments or witness any action to indicate she supported defunding the police. Over the years, I have had numerous conversations with her and other council members about certain police department operations or budget issues. Some were tough questions, as well as questions about police procedure. Some things we agreed on, others we didn’t, but that is OK and normal. We did always come to a resolution in a fair and honest manner.
The members of the Belgrade City Council, current and past, have been nothing short of overwhelming supporters of law enforcement. Not once has “defund the police” been an issue or implied. I would recommend checking the past budgets and review the unanimous votes for increasing the staff and equipment for the police department. I can say without question that Kris Menicucci fully supports law enforcement.
I would just ask that voters vote for those stating facts and not implying things that just are not true. Do your own research and do not just rely on comments made in an article or Facebook page from a candidate.
