Thank you for continuing coverage of the issue of the Headwaters Rest Area. Anytime a government agency condones secret or "confidential" plans which do not include the community, we have to wonder why? It is disturbing that the residents of the community impacted by this project were excluded from the three-year negotiation between the developer, MDT, and Bozeman. It is against the basic principles of good government and civics.
We have submitted a petition to the governor to stop this project; unfortunately, the developer has begun work hoping to delay or prevent any intervention by the governor.
The MDT decision to approve this project also cites the Vision Zero goal of having more frequent rest areas. By closing Bozeman rest area, the gap between rest areas has increased by 30 miles, not decreased. The original distance between Bozeman rest area and the Greycliff rest area is 81 miles. By closing the Bozeman rest area and moving it to Three Forks, this distance is now over 110 miles. This is a direct contradiction to the Vision Zero plan that MDT used to justify this project.
We aim to continue to protest this project. We find it unnecessary given the presence of four municipalities within 30 miles with 24 hour facilities. In addition, there is a 24-hour truck stop, convenience center, and restaurant within 500 yards of the project. It is not needed, compromises the safety of the community, and will lead to traffic congestion.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.