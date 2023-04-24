On this day the City of Belgrade will ask voters in Belgrade School District 44, two ballot questions.
1) Should the city organize the Belgrade Regional Park, Trails, and Recreation District?
The purpose of this district is to create parks, trails programs, and provide adequate staffing to maintain and manage facilities in the boundaries of Belgrade High School District 44.
The district is requesting a special assessment, year one of $1,500,000 to accomplish these goals. This will cost approximately $27 per $100,000 of taxable value of your home. For my home with a taxable value of $351,990, I would pay $95.10 per year.
2) Should the Board of Directors of the District be authorized to sell and issue general obligation bonds up to $49,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring land, designing and constructing an Aquatics Center with an indoor pool and event seating.
This will cost approximately $70.39 for every $100,000 of taxable value of your property. For my home with a taxable value of $351,990, I would pay $247.70 per year.
Belgrade is Montana’s fastest growing city. Two Thousand (2,000) acres of land have been annexed into the city this past two years. This will add 8,000 to 10,000 dwelling units. New residents will also pay this tax. This will reduce the number of mills paid on the bond, making everyone’s cos less than projected today.
My hometown Choteau, MT with a population of 1,800 has a pool.
The city will not come back to the voters for operating money. The city projects the operations of the center will cover at minimum 50% of operating costs and the district special assessment will cover the remaining 50%. Over time the city projects 25% of operating costs could be paid by the district and 75% by operating income of the center.
This will provide water for Belgrade swimmers. This will bring many people to Belgrade helping our businesses. This will provide us with the ability to bring back teaching every 2nd grader in this community how to swim! A necessary and critical skill for our youngest residents.
This will allow Belgrade students to swim in Belgrade, keeping Belgrade Schools funding in Belgrade. The district spends over 50 thousand dollars a year towards the City of Bozeman for use of its swimming facilities for our kids.
Yes, other towns, Bozeman and Billings, may build new $100 million Aquatic and recreation centers. Swimming is growing. Belgrade swimmers often cannot find swim water in the valley as it is in high demand.
PLEASE VOTE YES on these ballot issues.
Sincerely,
Russ Nelson
Mayor of Belgrade
