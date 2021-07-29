“We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion, and equality. Together we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination.” This is the Olympic Oath that all the athletes promise to abide by in these games in Tokyo.
As an elementary educator for 30 years who made it a point to teach a two-week unit on the history of the Olympics including sportsmanship, sacrifice, and love of country to my students year in and year out, I’ll admit I was appalled at the behavior of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. By taking a knee at the beginning of their opening game, team members sent a clear message that they would rather engage in political theatrics than represent themselves, their country, and all Olympic athletes in a respectable manner.
The founder of the modern Olympics in 1896, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, would be disturbed by their unpatriotic display. The Olympics have always been an opportunity to unite countries in peace. As a matter of fact, a truce between warring countries was often held for the duration of the Olympics. It would have been nice for the 17 days of the Olympics to get a peaceful hiatus from politics in sports. But thanks to the women’s soccer team, once again, personal agenda took precedence to the oath in which they promised to adhere.
I love my country and root for every American but have to admit I was pleased to see them lose in their opening game. Couldn’t they just have been “Americans” for this short season of competition? I will not be cheering for them. Perhaps, they would do well to remember the words of de Coubertin; “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing is not conquering but fighting well.”
They did NOT fight well in the eyes of this American patriot!
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.