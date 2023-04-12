Manhattan schools need help! Virtually every school does, as do every city, county, state and national gov't. Understaffed, underfunded and over used describe virtually every public entity. All are short of funds to the tune of $trillions.

In the last few months 60+% of U S households, received financial assistance. Gov't welfare stats show 18% depend on welfare EVERY month to the tune of .75 $trillion/year. The 2024 defense budget, $842 billion, the largest in history for an industry promoting war.

Tags

Recommended for you