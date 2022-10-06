Elizabeth Marum is the best candidate for House District 67.
As a mental health provider and single mother of two college students I am thrilled for Elizabeth Marum to running for HD 67 in Belgrade. Elizabeth’s twenty-six year history of living in and serving this district makes her the best candidate.
As a hard working single parent of two successful children Elizabeth understands the challenges everyday Montanans and their families are going through. Elizabeth cares about how people and business are not only surviving but thriving. She has been on the Belgrade planning board for twelve years working on affordable housing solutions for people who live and work in Belgrade for six years, she is believes in a fully funded education system which can be accomplished lowering property taxes for year around residents who build our culture and economy and allowing those whose primary residence is not in Montana pay a little more.
Elizabeth is backed by the Montana Federation of of Public Employees and MT ALF-CIO. She is also very committed to the rights of woman and LGBTQI and that government needs to stay out of peoples decisions about who they love and how they identify themselves and their health care needs. Elizabeth has been in the background for most of her career quietly working to help Belgrade be a strong, safe, healthy place for people to live and thrive. She is a true stateswoman and will work hard for ALL of the people of Belgrade.