Last week I attended our Belgrade area candidate forum at the Community Library. It was fairly well attended, some informative answers provided by candidates, and was overall good, except for the Elizabeth Marum supporters causing a disrespectful ruckus.
At one point a lady from the audience asked candidates Elizabeth Marum and Jedediah Hinkle a question. After Marum was finished with her answer, the lady from the audience who asked the question said, “but you didn’t answer my question.” At that point a number of crowd attendees loudly booed and jeered at the lady and then one of Marum’s main campaign volunteers actually yelled at the lady to “shut up!” This was the man seen in a number of Marum’s online campaign photos. Hasn’t anyone taught this Man how to treat a lady? Apparently not.
After talking with some of the Republican candidates, they expressed it was hard for them to keep a train of thought while answering questions because a number of the audience in the second row kept making faces at them and shaking their heads. Kind of a silent heckling. Belgrade’s City Council member and former Democrat candidate Kristine Menicucci was one of them. Menicucci should know better than that and show the kind of respect she herself would appreciate.
I hope voters in Belgrade will support Jedediah Hinkle. He’s a kind and honest family man who knows how to respect others. That’s why he has already been elected and needs to be re-elected!