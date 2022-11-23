Never did I ever imagine my minor grandchild:

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and
newborn has been cancelled. Mom and child have been located and
are safe. The Madison County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for
their assistance.
Would be instructed in a Montana public school that “gender was assigned at birth.”
Would be taught that there are an infinite number of genders.
Would have climate change and racism embedded within her district’s Human Sexuality Instruction.
Would have more confusion deliberately added to her 14-year-old burdens by her public-school administration.
Would be in a school district where a Title X funded family planning business which specializes in gender-affirming care, hormone therapy and transitioning visits, be allowed and sponsored by her district to instruct Human Sexuality to classrooms of minor children.
Would be indoctrinated in an ideologic, unscientific, dangerous, life altering narrative in a Montana Public School.
Would witness her mother go into “Grizzly Bear” mode in an attempt to protect her and her classmates from school district sponsored disinformation.
Would attend a school district that is a textbook example for the critical need for school vouchers/school choice.
Would attend a school whose Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Report Card Scores are so deplorable.