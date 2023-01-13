Bill No. LC2016 is being drafted to correct bias and corruption in Gallatin county courtrooms.
For anyone who has had the unfortunate circumstances of being in front of Standing Master Bowen, this will be a step in the right direction. In my case as a respondent, it is clear that Bowen sides with the petitioner's counsel consistently. A case that should have taken only a couple months has drug out to over three and a half years because of the direct actions and rulings from Misty Bowen and her teacher's pet Caitlin Pabst. Bowen even ruled on cases while being out of compliance with the Montana State Bar.
It has been common knowledge in the legal world of Bowen being sued for malpractice back in 2005 while representing the husband and the wife in the same divorce case and since then she could not be an attorney anymore.
It has also come in light of a recent article published by Megan Fox of PJ media about how corrupt Magdalena Bowen is and her affiliation with family Bridges, an organization that essentially kidnaps children away from the stable parent in a divorce and forces them to be with the unstable parent.
Standing masters currently do not comply to the same rules as judges. This allows Bowen to make decisions however she feels instead of following the rules and laws.