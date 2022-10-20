To the editor,

Jennifer Carlson is doing an exemplary job serving Montana House District 69 (Manhattan and Three Forks) and should be reelected. I have never met a political candidate I have wanted to support more. As a young, married mom, I feel Carlson represents me, my family, and my district so well as she was dedicated wife, mother, and homeschool teacher for many years. Rarely do you find a candidate anymore that has lived such a normal life yet desired to take a stand and do more.

