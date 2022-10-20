THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
Jennifer Carlson is doing an exemplary job serving Montana House District 69 (Manhattan and Three Forks) and should be reelected. I have never met a political candidate I have wanted to support more. As a young, married mom, I feel Carlson represents me, my family, and my district so well as she was dedicated wife, mother, and homeschool teacher for many years. Rarely do you find a candidate anymore that has lived such a normal life yet desired to take a stand and do more.
Carlson has proven herself to be fighter for personal liberty and I value this highly. She has done what many would not do by writing bills to ensure the freedom and rights of every Montana citizen. Being a true public servant, I urge my fellow voters from Manhattan to Three Forks to give Carlson your vote.