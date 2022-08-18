My dad so admonished me when I failed to do my choirs. Belgrade voters should similarly admonish Rep. Jedediah Hinkle.
Whether the issue is our housing crisis, the need for greater mental health care, help for our over-burdened schools, building the too long delayed Jackrabbit Overpass, or protecting the Montana Constitution's Right to Privacy, Jedediah is indeed a dollar short and a day late — if he shows up at all.
A rigid ideologue, he has no answers to issues affecting everyday Montanans. Voting for Elizabeth Marum will change that.
A twenty-seven year Belgrade resident, Elizabeth raised two sons as a single mom in our community and our school system. With Belgrade growing and changing by the day, Elizabeth will be a representative who works as hard as we all do.
Unlike Jedediah, Elizabeth may ruffle some feathers in Helena, but that's what it takes to get things done. Whether the issue is housing, healthcare, education, transportation or protecting our rights, she will do what it takes to achieve results and meet the needs of our fast growing community.
Belgrade deserves more from Helena than Jedediah's ineffectual ideological crusades. But we can't change Helena unless we change the people we send there. I know Elizabeth. I trust Elizabeth. With common sense, integrity, grit and compassion, she will get results.