I was very humbled and overwhelmed at the generous space and thoughtful efforts invested in the story of my fast approaching retirement after nearly 30 years in the Manhattan Community. I greatly enjoyed meeting staff writer Karen Davis and appreciate the much work she invested in this article.
In retrospect I would like to take this opportunity to offer a few additional perspectives. First, I have realized that although I may well be the first and only full time pastoral presence living and working in Manhattan, there is another woman, Rev Connie Campbell-Pearson who comes each week to lead worship and offer the Eucharist at the New Gethsemane Church. I am sorry that we overlooked her work in Manhattan.
Also although the article put emphasis upon my role as a female clergy, I want to offer that truly my greatest passion has not been to affirm or validate women in ministry, as important as I think that is, but rather to fly the flag of Jesus, prayer and revival very high. It is my greatest desire to see all people in the Gallatin Valley to come to know the love of Jesus, experience his powerful saving grace and become whole hearted disciples of Christ's way of the cross. That has been the goal and focus of my ministry. To that end, prayer and revival praying as well as calling people to a life style of prayer and partnership in ministries of revival has been for me the more challenging and important component of my calling along side ministry with folks Jesus called "the least of these".
It has been my joy, privilege and passion to labor, however haltingly and humbly, to these ends.
I am extremely grateful for brothers and sisters in Christ who come from a wide variety of differing theological perspectives who have loved, encouraged and affirmed me as a person throughout my years of ministry in this valley. To them I offer my heartfelt "Thank You" and pray God's richest blessings upon them.
In the final analysis I wish to ascribe any glory and honor from my life to my beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. To him be the all glory now and forever more. Amen!