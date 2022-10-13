To the Editor:

I believe that the article, "City Council votes to not change fireworks ordinance," dated October 6, 2022, left some confusion about my input during the City Council meeting of October 3. As a council member, I believe my job is to listen to my constituents' concerns and bring those issues to the council as appropriate (if the issue isn't a council one, I would forward their concerns to the appropriate person).

Tags

Recommended for you