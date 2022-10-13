I believe that the article, "City Council votes to not change fireworks ordinance," dated October 6, 2022, left some confusion about my input during the City Council meeting of October 3. As a council member, I believe my job is to listen to my constituents' concerns and bring those issues to the council as appropriate (if the issue isn't a council one, I would forward their concerns to the appropriate person).
Based on the feedback I had received from people in Ward 3 over a period of months, on October 3 I shared with the council that I believed there had to be a way we could compromise. That celebrating with fireworks on July 4 and 5 was a way to honor our country and our freedom. That limiting the fireworks to those two nights was supportive of those who wished to exhibit their patriotism in that way while also understanding the profound impacts that prolonged fireworks have on vets, the elderly, and pets. My statement of "I can't take this" was referring to what constituents had said to me (and may have left the impression that that was my personal statement). Nor do I feel that July 4th shouldn't be celebrated with fireworks (I actually stated that "I don't believe July 4th shouldn't be celebrated").
I appreciate that we have a local paper that cares about our city and our government, and I appreciate that I have a place to respond if that coverage may have left people with mistaken impressions.
Note that city council meetings can be viewed live and also after-the-fact at https://www.belgrademt.gov/357/Watch-Live-Meetings. I hope more constituents will choose to attend meetings, and I hope those who can't will access the live or videotaped meetings afterward.
I look forward to hearing from you in Ward 3 about any issues you may be wondering about or struggling with.