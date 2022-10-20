THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
With all of the noise in national politics these days it's easy to forget the importance of local elections, in particular, who we want to represent us in the Montana legislature. In HD 69 we have a choice between extreme right Republican Jennifer Carlson and Democrat Rocky Hamilton.
I support Rocky Hamilton because he places people over partisan politics and knows our district well as a former public servant. We need a voice who understands us and our concerns and is responsive and accountable. Rocky has been talking to our neighbors for months, and really listening to what matters to voters in HD 69.
Ms. Carlson has demonstrated that she will always put party politics over real issues. She does not return phone calls or emails to her constituents about their concerns. She has even blocked constituents from the official legislative Facebook page if she finds their comments unfavorable. She has even accused Democrats of stealing her signs. The thefts allegedly took place over a homecoming weekend so obviously it must have been Democrats and not pranksters. I could understand if this were middle school but don't we expect our representatives to behave like grown-ups?
Please demand better and join me in support of Rocky Hamilton for HD 69.