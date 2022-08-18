Of all the horrors Republicans see in the Democrats’ grossly misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” the biggest bogeyman is that the Internal Revenue Service is going to get funding to hire new employees to boost their auditing efforts. Tax auditing, in case you don’t know, is a multifaceted approach to taxpayer compliance; some involve simple individual returns, but the complexity skyrockets when it comes to corporate and millionaire’s returns. Mike Crapo, a Senator from Idaho, complains that this will boost the IRS auditing funding by 70%. Considering That IRS auditing efforts have declined by about 50% in the past ten years it sounds like we need them to have the help. The IRS gets some 250 million tax returns annually and in 2019 audited less than one-half of one percent of them, down from about one percent in 2010. So now some say there will be revenue agents peeking in our windows. This is all scare tactics. Their real objection is that tax auditors get money for the government without even raising taxes, just enforcing the law. The auditors are asking them to pay the taxes they already owe, but don’t pay because they have a real small chance of being caught, but that chance decreases when more auditors are hired. The Treasury Department has directed that audits will not increase for taxpayers claiming under $400,000 a year in income.

So, the big fear about the IRS is that they will raise more money from tax cheats without having to increase taxes. The IRS figures that every buck spent on an auditor’s salary will return five bucks through tax audits, which sounds like a good deal until you realize that those five bucks (OK, four bucks after the salary cost) will go to the government. And that, it seems, is the real issue; the government shouldn’t get the money because the goal, according to wealthy opinion maker Grover Norquist, is to cut government down to the size where we can either drown it in a bathtub or make it fit inside a uterus, your choice (so to speak).

