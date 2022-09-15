In 1971, John Connally, Richard Nixon’s treasury secretary, told his counterparts from other major economies that “the dollar is our currency, but it’s your problem.” The context — the lingering demise of the Bretton Woods currency system — is ancient history. But his statement, remarkably, still rings true after all these years.

I say “remarkably” because the U.S. no longer dominates the world economy the way it once did. In 1960, the United States accounted for about 40% of the world’s gross domestic product; now it’s less than one-quarter. Furthermore, there are now two other currencies — the euro and the yuan — serving economies roughly comparable in size to our own.

