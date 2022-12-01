Anybody know a heroin dealer I can borrow? A tax cheat? I’ll even take a chronic litterer.
I need to get my street cred back.
In the last two months I’ve had my byline on three local religious stories — a retiring Presbyterian pastor in Manhattan, new Methodist pastor in Three Forks, and students at Manhattan Christian High School donating chapel time to glean already harvested potato fields for two local food banks — a biblically mandated practice to spread crop abundance to widows and the poor.
One pastor retiring; another pastor showing up; and the Bible and spuds, spuds, spuds.
There’s no quicker way for a veteran reporter to lose credibility than devolving to writing stories about, well, THAT subject. You know — God. These recent stories put me in danger of having my union card taken away, making me no longer welcome among the ink-stained, snarky and profane.
Whatever will I do?
Religion as a hard news beat has almost totally disappeared from all but big city newspapers. I can pick up the local rag and get information on a golf tournament in Japan but find no mention of newsworthy happenings in Gallatin Valley churches. And believe me — there are plenty: the scandals and, the intramural doctrinal squabbles, all that stuff going on every day that is truly so interesting that even readers who don’t care would find themselves interested and reading.
In other words, although churches and synagogues are as consistently newsworthy as any other business in the valley, there is an unexplained coverage blackout. Whether accidental or on purpose, the mere fact that this one aspect of residents’ lives is almost never deemed newsworthy is, in itself, news.
It would be great sport to blame this on godless Californians. Let’s get cranky! It must be the newcomers!
The dearth of coverage might mean nothing, but I’m willing to bet it means something is happening in the wider culture, and probably not something positive. Do newspapers ignore this one subject because there is no demand for it by the readership? Or because management doesn’t care? Or even another reason? Might this be so important it demands coverage even if no one appears to care?
Religion is the news beat that Dare not Speak Its Name. Once upon a time, every paper had a religion beat and a local religion page. Our sister paper, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, is an example of a paper half-heartedly pretending to have local coverage of this subject by running a revolving stable of Sunday columns by local religious leaders. This allows the Chronicle to seemingly cover something it cares little about while actually doing absolutely nothing.
I can’t even find the words (yep, once in a while I’m gobsmacked into silence) to comment on how something so fundamental to humanity now finds itself barely mentioned in polite society. Why is it assumed we’ll cover the latest high school football game, but God? Meh.
And, for any reporter who actually has a clue about what is going on in local churches, why must that be her deep, dark little secret?
It didn’t used to be this way. A few years ago, I found myself reading a copy of a 1950s edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, whose front-page stories included the current price of eggs and a rundown of the state Methodist Convention. What a welcome change from what has recently been on the front page!
I’ve joked that if Jesus were a dry-fly fisherman with a Golden retriever, he would make the pages of the Bozeman paper every week. As it stands, my three recent stories in the Belgrade News probably contain more mentions of You-Know-Who than have made the local paper in years.
Religion is a hard news beat. And yes, literally every news story eventually segues back to the sacred. That is, every religion story could be worthy of the front page — religion is either the actual story or the story behind the story.
Crime? That’s really a story about morality, spirituality or the lack thereof. Climate problems? A story about how humans treat creation. Poverty? Maybe really a story about a third party’s greed. Basketball game? Look at the marvelous things a body created in God’s image can do. Politics? Yikes — maybe how people act when they think God isn’t watching. A new Belgrade library project? The Talmud says God literally breathed out each letter of the Hebrew alphabet in holy flame. So letters, words and the alphabet — all sacred. Welcome to the library. And: welcome to this newspaper.
It isn’t just esoteric doctrinal arguments that have news value. The day-to-day business of the brick and mortar mainline denominations is assuredly newsworthy. Again, just like any other business in the Valley.
Years ago, my editor at the Great Falls Tribune told me he’d never allow a reporter who attended church to cover a religion story. What? I asked if that was his standard for his sports staff “If you play sports or know anything about sports you would be barred from covering sports for the Trib?” My response startled him and he changed the subject.
The vandalism of houses of worship in the Gallatin Valley was a hard news story a few years ago, but the next chapter of that story — why churches? — was never tackled. And its reemergence in the Belgrade area in September was still hard news. What makes someone vandalize a church but not a hot dog stand? That’s a hard news question.
Here’s a handful of local stories from the last few years that I personally knew about but that either I couldn’t, or other newspapers, didn’t, cover:
Some 12 Montana Methodist pastors have retired or will retire in the near future. Statewide, the Methodists are having trouble filling pulpits; nationally, the denomination is having trouble holding together. That’s a story currently manifesting in Belgrade, where Living Waters United Methodist is without a pastor and has been told it could be a year before its conference can fill that pulpit.
And what of the doctrinal and social issues that are splitting this denomination into pieces? More hard news, right smack here in Belgrade.
The Methodists aren’t the only mainline church in the Gallatin Valley currently trying to figure how they will deal with a changing social and legal landscape regarding same-sex relationships — and marriage — among their parishioners. Pick any mainline church in the valley and the doctrinal and social issues exploding around the nation are appearing here, too. I can guarantee you that every church in the valley is currently struggling to square their doctrine with modern social issues.
When Bozeman United Methodist’s pastor the Rev. Dave McConnell retired after 18 years, 400 people showed up to send him off. Not a mention in the Chronicle. Within days of that, the head of the local Buddhist center left, after four years. That appeared on page 1 of the Chronicle, above the fold, with a picture. Which begs the question: Might the lack of religion coverage in our sister paper be more a bit of snobbery? We can ignore ho-hum Methodists, but Zen Buddhists? Boy howdy — a story!
Dry Creek Bible Church celebrated its 125th anniversary circa 2009. Descendants of the first three people to join the church in 1884 were in the congregation that day. Almost a century ago, rural churches started to die when their congregants moved to The Big City. Now, the reverse is happening — the grandkids of those that fled a century ago are coming back, in search of a smaller town — with a church. Now Dry Creek is finishing its second expansion since the 1980s and is bursting at the seams. (Ditto tiny Springhill Presbyterian, which split into two congregations with one moving into Bozeman.) Why are people flocking to tiny country churches? The Bozeman Chronicle published a generic picture and caption of the Dry Creek celebration but neglected to cover or ask any deeper questions and possibly discover the multiple layers of stories in this one anniversary.
For years, I reported on the state and federal courts in Helena. I know that a certain silk-stocking law firm is up to its eyeballs in defending Diocesan priests from allegations of sexual abuse. Helena is a small town, and over the years I knew alleged victims, alleged perpetrators — and the law firm that handled the Diocese’s business. I can absolutely, with my firsthand knowledge, guarantee that this is a story that has not been told.
When the Belgrade News recently interviewed the retiring pastor of Manhattan Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Debbie Funke commented on the changing face of American worship, that seminaries are now graduating just one new clergy person for every three pastors who retire. More hard news with the caveat of “how is this going to affect Montana?” A lack of news coverage, a lack of congregations — and now a lack of clergy. What is going on?
And what is happening to mainstream denominations? Why is every other church in the Gallatin Valley trading in its denominational name for a meaningless generic phrase? The latest: Bozeman’s Evangelical Free became “Redeemer,” and Belgrade’s Community Church is now “Shift.” Sheesh. Add that to Journey, The Bridge, Venture. Is there a PR firm churning out generic church names calculated to sound hip but not churchy? Sigh. I should start a church, “Chezzits of Nazareth — Our Snacks Are As Good As Our Sermons!!”
In summary, us reporters are either wont to ignore important stories coming from a certain part of the culture — or when we do cover them, we know so little about the subject that we do them poorly. How awkward that something this important gets such short shrift. When, sadly, if it even gets covered. Double Sheesh.
So. About that heroin dealer ...