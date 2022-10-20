THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
I am writing to encourage your readers to vote for Joe Flynn this November. I want to step back and recall a Covid meeting at the Commons in 2020 when the present group of county commissioners ran out of a public meeting before any comments were made. Their yellow bellies were on full display that day. The lack of leadership and cowardice was apparent as the group think psychosis had bought the CDC’s “the sky is falling declaration”.
Joe is an independent thinker, who cares about Liberty, Truth, Human Rights, and Election Integrity. No way would Joe Flynn act the way those commissioners conducted themselves that day. Our tax money should benefit us. We should have commissioners who represent the taxpayer. Get excited. Make a good decision. Vote for Joe Flynn.