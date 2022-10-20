To the editor,

I am writing to encourage your readers to vote for Joe Flynn this November. I want to step back and recall a Covid meeting at the Commons in 2020 when the present group of county commissioners ran out of a public meeting before any comments were made. Their yellow bellies were on full display that day. The lack of leadership and cowardice was apparent as the group think psychosis had bought the CDC’s “the sky is falling declaration”.

