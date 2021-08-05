The city of Belgrade has budgeted $1.3 million to add another well to its water system.
That will bring the local water system to eight wells and two storage towers, said City Manager Ted Barkley in an interview this week.
The growth in Belgrade's water system underlines the growth in the town, Barkley agreed.
The more interesting detail in Barkley's interview, though, was his comment that growth in Belgrade may be slowing down.
In other words, Belgrade may not be the boomtown it once was projected to be?
"We think we'll repeat the next four years (growth) the same as the last four years,” he said. "We just don't anticipate as much growth; the historical cycles don't support it. Between (the costs of) labor, land, material, we don't see as much robust growth."
Belgrade's first water system in 1906 was a package deal with the city's incorporation the same year. (The city needed a way to fight fires other than a bucket brigade off the city's only well. If it incorporated, it could have a water system. The Belgrade volunteer fire department also began in 1906.)
The city used that first system – eight miles of wooden pipes running from Ross Creek in Springhill through miles of farm fields and finally parallel to Penwell Bridge Road – for more than 20 years (see related story).
It then started digging its own wells in town, Barkley continued,.
That second incarnation of the city's water system is still in use.
Belgrade has great water, he added. It has an aquifer still pumping water, and because it is well water, it doesn’t need to be chlorinated.
"Our system is working great. We're lucky in Belgrade. Water underlies everywhere in Belgrade."
Half of the water demand in the summer is to keep city lawns green. The city's system pumps about 1,500 gallons a minute, he said.
"Summer is the most stress on the system,” he said.
Where might the new well be drilled?
"Several places. We could put a second well in Prescott Park or south of town where growth is expected. A new well doesn't take up much more space than a city lot. It takes some space for the construction, but ..."
The city eventually may add more water storage, too, Barkley said. "At some point, another tower or a ground tank." A "Barkley guesstimate" of the additional capacity of the new well is "about 15 percent more capacity. About another 1,500 people."
City water pressure can still reach all the way south to Stockman Bank on Jackrabbit Lane, he said.
"One thing a lot of people don't realize is that the valley floor slopes up significantly going south. And it would be useful for us to have more infrastructure as far as Cameron Road Bridge."
The third incarnation of the Belgrade water system "is a ways off," Barkley concluded.
"It's a regional utility, something that will take us 30, 40, 50 years out." Local municipalities are already in the beginning stages of planning that regionalized utility, and the Belgrade City Council has pledged money toward the planning effort.