A New York man had a large amount of fentanyl delivered to Bozeman through the U.S. Postal Service, according to law enforcement.
Charles Milne-Home, 19, is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, a felony. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday morning before Judge Larry Jent, who normally presides over municipal court in West Yellowstone.
Jent set Milne-Home’s bail at $10,000, to be paid in cash.
According to court documents, a postal inspector saw a suspicious package addressed to Milne-Home. The inspector flagged the package, which was shipped from Arizona, on March 16.
The postal inspector requested an officer and a K9 respond to sniff the package, and the K9 detected narcotics inside. The inspector applied for and was granted a federal search warrant to open the package and found 10 separate jewelry bags with white powder, weighing a total of 13 grams altogether.
On March 21, the postal inspector turned over the package to local law enforcement. On the same day, a detective with the Bozeman Police Department tested the powder in the bags. That test came back positive for fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control says fentanyl is about 50 times more powerful than morphine and is sometimes legally used for treating pain in patients with advanced forms of cancer. Most fentanyl being abused recreationally in the U.S., however, is an illegally manufactured version of the narcotic, the CDC says.
Documents say the postal inspector and other law enforcement attempted to conduct a controlled delivery of the package to the Super 8 Motel, where Milne-Home was staying, but was unable to find him. Later, Milne-Home went to the post office, where he picked up the package and was arrested without incident on March 21.
In addition to the $10,000 cash bail, Judge Jent ordered Milne-Home not leave the state except to go live with his parents in New York state. He’s also not allowed to go to bars or casinos, carry a firearm or other weapons, and will be on pretrial monitoring by phone.
Milne-Home’s defense attorney Todd Whipple declined to comment on the case, citing a policy to not comment on ongoing cases.
If found guilty of the felony charge brought against him, Milne-Home could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
For several years, officials across the state have been discussing concerns about increased amounts of fentanyl in Montana. According to a January report from the attorney general’s office, fentanyl-related deaths in Montana increased 116% between 2019 and 2020. A large amount of those deaths are attributed to other drugs being laced with fentanyl.