GREAT FALLS — Five years ago, Troy Ross was in a hospital bed in Seattle battling for his life. Today, the Great Falls 7-year-old is back to being a kid again – scoring touchdowns, hitting home runs, catching fish and camping with his family.
“There are tears of joy in our household right now,” Troy’s dad Wes said. “We are fully in remission, which we never thought we would see in our wildest dreams.”
Diagnosed with a rare immune disease, Troy was airlifted to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in 2017. Over the course of the next month, three-quarters of his blood supply had to be replaced – blood available because of the generosity of blood donors.
To say thanks and pay it forward for other families going through similar struggles, Troy’s family is helping organize Red Cross blood drives across Montana later this month. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Ross family has helped coordinate drives, which have grown from seven last year to 10 this summer. Wes, who has coached football at Cascade, Great Falls High and Great Falls Central Catholic, said their family has seen an outpouring of support from all corners of the state, especially from the Montana football community.
This year, 10 TroyStrong drives will be held across Montana:
· June 21 – Bozeman, noon-6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 300 N. Willson Ave., sponsor code TROYSTRONG
· June 30 – Bozeman, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Montana State University SUB Building, 221 Strand Union, sponsor code TROYSTRONG
Schedule an appointment to donate at one of these drives by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code listed above or call 800-RED-CROSS — (800) 733-2767).