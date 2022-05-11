My background is public service, serving the public in the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Office for 25 years. In 1988, I ran for the elected office of clerk and recorder/surveyor and won. I served in that position for 18 years until retiring in 2006. While my husband (Gordy Vance) served in the Montana legislature from 2009-2022, I went with him working as temporary legislative staff in various positions: minority leadership aide (2009), Senate page coordinator (2011), secretary to speaker of the House (2013, 2015, 2017) and secretary to the Senate president (2019, 2021). During the interim (time when the legislature is not is session), I have attended most of Gordy’s interim committee meetings.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I love my state and my country, and its future is important to me. The direction our government is going in at this time is troubling to many of us. I want to be your voice to help protect the freedoms outlined in our constitution, preserve the integrity of our elections, and help maintain and sustain Montana as the greatest state in our nation.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
I believe my experience working for you in Gallatin County brings a considerable amount of understanding of how local governments (counties, cities, towns, special districts) work. My 12 years of experience working as temporary staff in the Montana legislature is beneficial with a much-reduced learning curve, which allows me to “hit the ground running.”
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
Growth, growth, and growth
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
My goals include reigning in the growth of state government, reduce state government spending, and increase state and local government accountability.
WHAT ELSE IS IMPORTANT FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
Vote Vance – June 7, 2022
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
When I pass someone on the sidewalk, hallway, pathway, etc., I like to make eye contact and give them a smile. It always makes my day when I receive eye contact and a smile back.