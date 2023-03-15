The Three Forks Area Ambulance Service is putting out its own SOS to area residents in the hopes of getting fully staffed.
This all-volunteer service serves the 500 square mile area including the city of Three Forks and its Rural Fire District, and the Willow Creek Fire District.
Oddly enough, right now it has 10 volunteers, and not a one of them lives in Three Forks. "We'd like to get another six to eight volunteers, who live in Three Forks," said Barbara Mutter, a retired firefighter who is heading up the local, volunteer, TRAAS.
Of TFAAS's 10 volunteers, "five are pre-med students at MSU, one from Clarkston, two from Willow Creek, and two from Whitehall," she said.
Three Forks' "ambulance" problem is wide spread, Mutter explained. "Drummond, Montana City, (part of) Billings, Townsend -- they have all recently lost their volunteer ambulances.
"We're in a crisis, the whole state. Across the state, 'ambulances' are not considered 'essential.'," Mutter said. It's a taxation distinction that means police and fire departments, termed "essential" get funding from state property taxes.
With ambulances not considered "essential" the Three Forks volunteers get no property tax funding, and are solely funded by what they charge the people they help.
"I don't know what to do," Mutter said. "I don't want to scare people, but ..."
Mutter told the story of a recent call, a 46-year-old father, that TFAAS couldn't help, so his family had to call the for-profit ambulance AMR out of Bozeman. "God bless them," Mutter said of AMR, "but it took them 70 minutes to get to Three Forks and he died."
"It's time for the community to say, 'what do we want?," she siad.
Mutter said the national standard response time is eight minutes. "We are in a crisis and I am very passionate about this," she continued. "Gallatin County is growing -- so many people are moving here Three Forks to get out from under the taxes of Gallatin County."
Local 911 calls have increased the last three years from 280, to 300 to 370, she added.
COVID did damage, too, to TRAAS. "We lost a lot of volunteers with COVID," Mutter said. And, frequently, the local fire department merges with the ambulance service, as with the Central Valley Fire District in the Belgrade area. "But, Three Forks doesn't want to be with us," she said. "And, that is their right. For 32 years I've been in fire service. And I don't make a dime off of this. We have to do better patient care."
Specifically, they are looking for EMTs to volunteer to drive the ambulances, and for people who want to become EMTs. It costs $1,200 to get certified as an EMT; TRAAS can give scholarships to pay for the training. "If we train you, we want you to give us a year."
When the local/volunteer ambulance isn't full staffed, "the only help is from the private ambulance company that comes from Bozeman. "That can cause injured and panicked citizens to have to wait, sometimes up to an hour," said Mutter.
It also starts a vicious cycle, where Three Forks continually loses out on the revenue needed to keep its own ambulance service going.
The TFAAS will even pay for EMT license renewals, continuing education, and CPR training. If you want to become an EMT, Three Forks offers scholarships. Ambulance volunteers also get a small stipend.
"If we had more volunteers, we could respond to more calls, Mutter added, "and more funding would come to TFAAS instead of to the private ambulance service and our two ambulances could be fully staffed. Everyone, including your own family, would be safer and more confident that help would arrive fast when they need it most."
Nor do you need to actually live in Three Forks. "We have MSU medical students, people that live in Whitehall and surrounding areas that volunteer their time," she continued. "You do not ned to live in Three Forks." TFAAS has two ambulances, and are looking at buying a third, she said.
"Make our community safer and help people in their time of need. For more information, contact Nutter at 3fkamb@gmail.com or call 406-209-3417.