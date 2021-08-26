After serving as an assistant coach a year ago, Matt Hommel has taken over the reins of Belgrade’s cross country program. And while it won’t happen right away, he hopes to turn the Panthers into a highly competitive team in Class AA.
Hommel, who replaces Rachel White at the helm, won a state championship in high school and a pair of conference titles at Spokane Falls Community College. He also competed for Eastern Washington University.
The goal, he said, is to improve the overall growth of the team and build up the program.
“I don’t really know what our ceiling is, it’s hard to say, but improving, growing from last year and building up going forward into the future is kind of the goal,” Hommel said. “And there’s always a chance that we could do something incredible and surprise people. That’s always on the table. I just don’t know what that would be.”
Belgrade’s boys, led by Sam Nash, placed 10th at state a year ago in brutally cold, windy and snowy conditions.
“I thought it was a good showing,” said Hommel. “We really had some good performances considering the conditions at that race where it was frigid and tons of snow.”
Nash earned All-State honors after finishing eighth, and has the opportunity to place higher this fall as several of last year’s top five placers graduated.
“He has the potential to do that,” said Hommel. “There’s always X-factors in cross country that you can’t predict, but he can go as high as he (wants). He has a very high ceiling.”
Nash battled some nagging injuries during track and in the offseason, but is getting closer to returning to full strength.
“He want’s to do some special things,” said Hommel. “He’s a special talent of a kid and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Other key returners for the boys are Brandon Clingan and Brodie Tirrell, who also competed at state last year. Tirrell was the team’s No. 3 runner and placed 53rd.
“He was a freshman last year and got a taste of things to come. He’s hungry and he’s excited to come back and do some damage,” said Hommel.
Clingan, a senior, placed 65th at state and then made great strides during the track season.
“He broke five minutes for the mile,” Hommel noted. “So he’s excited to come back and carry that forward.”
Belgrade’s girls were 13th in the team standings last year led by Hannah Giese. She placed 35th and enters her sophomore season as the team’s top returning runner.
“Hannah had an amazing track season considering she’s gone through some injuries. She’s been resilient and tough and she made it to divisionals in track and really did great, set some awesome PRs,” said Hommel. “She had kind of a rough offseason and still managed to come back in track and set PRs, so she’s ready to take that next step for sure.”
Overall there were more than 30 athletes participating in preseason practices, and Hommel was still evaluating the team.
“There’s some girls here that I’ve seen bits and pieces of that are showing up,” he said. “I don’t really know exactly all of them because some of them are pretty new to me ... So we’ll see exactly what our full roster looks like at the first meet.”
Belgrade begins the season Aug. 27 in Billings.
Tigers look to reload after runner up finishes
Manhattan has boasted one of the top cross country programs in Class B for more than a decade and both squads earned runner up finishes at the state meet a year ago. But graduation hit the Tigers hard on both sides.
Thus, head coach John Sillitti knows it will be difficult to replace what was lost, which includes half a dozen varsity runners and emotional leaders. Among the departures was standout Hallie Hemenway.
Hemenway became the first-ever female from Manhattan to win the individual state title last year, and is now competing at Dickinson State. She led the girls to a second place finish as the Tigers finished just one point, 59-60, behind Townsend.
In addition, Manhattan lost Madeline Severson, who was 11th at state, and Kit Wiersema, who was 22nd. Wiersema typically placed in the top three on the team and served as team captain.
“We have some strong girls returning but there is a lot to replace, not just in terms of runners and points, but also leadership. Add to that Townsend will have the same top five for the third year in a row, and we have our work cut out for us,” said Sillitti. “But sometimes having spots to fill is exciting.”
The team’s top returning runner is senior Saige Duffin, who is a two-time All-State performer and placed 15th at state last year.
“Saige has been our most consistent runner over the last three years. And last year we really saw growth in her in terms of leadership and caring for the team,” said Sillitti. “She has totally bought into our team culture and has given herself to servant leadership.
“More than anything she wants to have a positive impact on others. That kind of selflessness is rare among high school athletes and usually leads to good things.”
Rylee Cameron, Miah Fenno, and Deanna Yung also competed at state last year.
“We have a very solid group of girls to add to that,” said Sillitti. “No other all-staters, but some really strong, committed runners that we are excited about.”
Manhattan’s top three boys from a year ago — Wyatt Barney, Layne Vanderby and Luke Meeker — each graduated. All three earned All-State honors and Barney was the top finisher after placing seventh.
“And with those seniors we graduated a lot of leadership, varsity experience, and talent,” said Sillitti. “We do return one senior and three juniors.”
Vanderby served as team captain, Meeker was a three-year varsity runner, and Barney was a four-time All-State placer.
The returning upperclassmen finished between 23rd and 42nd at state last year. While Sillitti noted they’ll need to “step up” in order to compete with the top returning teams, he added that Carson Blanchard, Payden Cantalupo, Will Rolando, and Gus Stewart are all about the team.
The quartet will provide the backbone of the boys.
While there is also a returning JV runner, the rest of the team is new with a senior, junior, a pair of sophomores and five freshmen participating.
“I think there is potential with those new runners, we’ll just have to develop those guys the best we can. That’s a huge culture reset for our boys program,” said Sillitti. “Nine new guys out of 14. It’s a little scary but exciting because the four varsity returners are studs.”
Manhattan begins the season Aug. 27 in Livingston.
Christian's harriers looking to remain atop Class C
Despite losing several veteran runners, Manhattan Christian’s cross country team once again returns a talented roster heading into the 2021 campaign.
The boys won a fifth consecutive Class C championship a year ago led by the efforts of Riley Schott, Devan Walhof, Matt Kenney and Cullen Visser. Schott finished as the state runner up and the Eagles boasted six runners in the top seven.
While the quartet graduated, which leaves a big void within the program, head coach Nate TeSlaa still has plenty of young horses in the stable.
“I think we have a strong team,” he said. “It’s always different. I’ve had older teams the last two years, so we’ll see how a younger team will hold up. I think they’re great kids and they just got to find their place and once they find their place then we’ll be fine.”
Oren Arthun finished third at state last year as a freshman and is the team’s top returning runner.
“He’s been running good,” said TeSlaa. “He’s been running strong all summer, so I think good things will come from him.”
Junior Nathan Adams was sixth at state last year, while senior Cody Hager was 25th. The Eagles also return sophomore Ryan Schott.
Overall, Christian has nine boys on the team.
“It’s always hard to tell where we’re going to be,” said TeSlaa. “I’ve got four freshmen boys coming up that are looking good and then I have a junior that came out that’s looking pretty good too.”
Christian’s girls won the program’s first state title since 2001 last year, edging defending state champion Seeley-Swan 29-30.
Ava Bellach led the way for the Eagles with a third place finish to become a two-time All-State runner.
“She’s looking strong,” said TeSlaa. “She’s been training all summer long and so I think she’s going to make a run for it again.”
As she did last year, Bellach will compete in both cross country and volleyball this fall.
The team’s other top returners are seniors Mali and Malaya Kamerman. Mali earned All-State honors after placing 11th at state.
“Mali was top 15 last year and I want to say Malaya was top 25,” said TeSlaa. “Both of those two are back and looking good and looking strong.”
The Eagles did lose sisters Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk. The duo each did double duty last year while also competing in volleyball. But TeSlaa said they have decided to focus solely on volleyball this fall.
Kiersten earned All-State honors last year after placing 15th.
The Eagles did pick up a pair of newcomers who could have an immediate impact in senior Natalie Walhof and sophomore Jadyn VanDyken. VanDyken will also participate in volleyball.
Overall, there are eight girls out for the team.
“We have a strong girls team as well,” said TeSlaa. “Three girls that have run at state before and then some new talented kids coming in as well.”
With plenty of talent returning can the Eagles once again claim gold at the state meet?
“Like I said, I never try to make predictions,” said TeSlaa. “I’ve got two teams full of hardworking kids and I think that’s what it comes down to. When you’ve won there’s always an expectation, and I try to just keep them focused on one meet at a time.”
Christian begins the season Aug. 27 in Livingston.
Veteran Wolves eye top hardware at state meet
Three Forks brought home its first-ever trophy from the state meet a year ago after the boys placed third in Class B. Now they’re eyeing an even better finish in 2021 after returning all but two runners.
Thus, it’s been an exciting and focused start to the fall for head coach Tara Forsberg and her team.
“Manhattan and Eureka were ahead of us and looking at their teams and the seniors they’ve lost, I think it’s going to be competitive again but we’re really hoping for getting first this year,” said Forsberg. “The boys have worked hard all summer and I think they realized last year what they’re capable of ... so we would love to shoot for that first place trophy this year.”
Eureka won the championship with 63 points, while Manhattan was second with 85. Three Forks had a score of 154, and returns senior Garrett Golding, junior Byron Fanning and senior Beau Johnston, who each placed in the top 25 at state.
Also returning are seniors Jaron Berg, Trace Hay and AsherLehr; juniors Noah Hegar, Gage Hungerford and Rhett Violett; and sophomore Nick Howard.
New additions include Finn Hanson, Jacob Ramsey, Sam Ramsey, Lucas Roberts and Cass Violett. Cass Violett, a freshman, is already pushing for a varsity roster spot.
“He was definitely our fastest junior high kid,” noted Forsberg. “He practiced with the varsity all year last year even though he was an eighth grader because he could, and he’s looking really strong. He’ll be up there with those guys.”
Overall, there were 15 boys participating in preseason practices.
“We have a good well rounded group of guys,” said Forsberg.
While the girls didn’t bring home hardware last year — they placed fifth — the team has the talent to challenge for a trophy this fall. Leading the way will be senior Jayden Woodland, who was the team’s lone All-State runner in 2020 after placing 13th at state.
Fellow senior Kodee Kolberg placed in the top 25 and returns along with sophomore Ari Judd. Younger sister Devynn Judd, a freshman, is expected to bolster the varsity roster.
“She has been working really hard this summer, so she’ll be fun to watch,” said Forsberg. “She’s running really strong.”
Rylee Dell and Isabella Fink are sophomores, while Claire Cutler, Grace Kluin and Bella Jones are among four freshmen.
“We’ll see what they do. I’m excited to see what they can do,” said Forsberg. “And I think as long as they keep it in their head that they are good runners and don’t get defeated mentally, they’ll be great.”
Lily Jones also competed for the varsity last year, but suffered an ACL injury in practice prior to the first basketball game of the season. Forsberg does not expect her to compete for the varsity this fall.
“She’s kind of rehabbing,” Forsberg said. “She might run a couple JV meets, but she probably won’t do varsity at all.”
While the girls have a fairly young team, Forsberg feels the potential is there to place at state.
“Last year they got fifth and that was with that same crew,” she said. “We graduated one senior, so I told them I would love to see them in the third position. And I think they can do it if they stay healthy and work hard this season. I don’t know how we’ll be without Lily, but her sister Bella will be able to do well.”
Three Forks begins the season Aug. 28 with a meet at Jefferson.