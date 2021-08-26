Things will look quite a bit different this fall than from a year ago for Belgrade’s volleyball team. Seven players graduated from the 2020 squad, while just five varsity members return.
Thus, it will be a new look team for Britt Murphy, who is beginning her second season as head coach.
But expectations have been raised by the coaching staff and players following a two-win campaign a year ago that was disrupted by COVID. Murphy feels this year’s team is poised for success in the Eastern AA.
“Not only do we feel that we can (win), but we are hungry for it, we’re fighting for it,” she said. “We have something to prove this year.”
As a late coaching hire prior to last season, Murphy didn’t have much time to work with players during the offseason. This year it’s been much comfortable for coach and players during fall camp.
“Last year was a year full of learning lessons for both me and the athletes. COVID aside I had a lot to learn,” Murphy said. “And this year we’re making a lot of positive changes and I think we have a much stronger program and idea of where we’re headed.”
Belgrade’s four returning varsity players are seniors Tycelee Bowler and Arin Eaton, and juniors Tayler Thomas and Olivia Wegner. Sophomore Josie Blazina swung up from JV last year.
Bowler, Eaton and Wegner are each defensive specialists, and Bowler earned second team all-conference honors, while Eaton was an honorable mention all-conference selection last year.
“We’re bringing a very strong defense this year. We’re feeling really good about that,” said Murphy. “But honestly the girls that have moved up to the front row too are showing up as an offensive threat. I think we’re going to have a really strong foundation all around.”
The Panthers lost veteran hitters Gracey Carter, Kamie Gorrell and Brytan Rogers to graduation. But Thomas and Blazina are front row hitters and will be joined at the net by Jezzi Rogers. Rogers, a senior, did not play the past two years due to a knee injury.
“She is back as one of our middle blockers and we are very happy to have her,” said Murphy. “She just got the go-ahead a few weeks ago (to play), so we’re excited.”
New to the varsity are seniors Allie Hookano and Rhea Zahller, junior Kylee Campbell and sophomore Jenna Garvert. All four were members of the JV last year.
Campbell and Garvert have taken the reins at setter following the departure of Delanee Hicks. Hicks, who had started at the position for the past two years, earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year.
“We’re going to be working a lot on our setter-hitter connection, but both of our setters, Kylee and Jenna that we brought up to varsity, are very ready,” said Murphy. “They’ve both been working their butts off this summer. They’ve been working a lot with their hitter connection and the biggest thing is just going to be working on timing.”
Belgrade will play a full schedule this season, which includes hosting a tournament Sept. 4 and then traveling to Helena for another Oct. 3.
“The girls are really excited to have some non-conference games too to kind of just work together as a team and have a little bit more playing time,” said Murphy.
The Panthers are scheduled to begin the season Aug. 28 with non-conference matches at Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel.
Manhattan spikers set high goals for ‘21
The 2020 campaign did not end the way Manhattan had hoped. Two players were forced to leave the district tournament due to contact tracing from COVID, and the team had an unexpected exit after a first round win.
Thus, the Tigers are seeking redemption this fall with a veteran crew leading the charge.
“It didn’t end how we wanted, but we were pleased with the fact that we got a full season of regular season play. And (we) had a lot of really good things that happened in regular season play that we’re going to use to focus on fueling us for this year,” Manhattan head coach Charli Chapman said. “A handful of this seven played club volleyball, so they put in a lot of extra time in the offseason.”
The seven players Chapman was referring two are five seniors, one junior and a sophomore who were on the varsity a year ago. They’ll provided the backbone of this year’s team.
“We’re going to run with this solid seven and we’re going to add in some subs as time goes on and things kind of play out once we start getting some live play,” said Chapman. “See who’s a gamer and who we can bring up to at least have support on the bench.”
The returning seniors are Teresa Bannon, Cayli Chapman (S), Franci St. Cyr (L), Adele Didriksen (OH), and Oliviah Westervelt (OH). Cayli Chapman earned All-State honors last year, while Westervelt was a first team all-conference selection.
“We’re looking for those two to be our captain leaders,” said coach Chapman. “But really a solid group of five experienced seniors.”
The other two varsity returners are middle hitter Andi Day Douma and opposite Esther Halverson.
The Tigers lost just one player to graduation from last year’s team in defensive specialist Abby Kabalin.
With a veteran crew back, coach Chapman noted she’s seen high level volleyball during fall practices.
“There’s a sense of unity among these seniors that we’re seeing in the gym in these first few days,” she said. “And the level of intensity and quality high level leadership and just volleyball IQ (I’ve seen), we are in such a greater place than we were when I took this program over four years ago.”
With the core of the team intact from a year ago, Manhattan appears to be in a position to challenge for the District 5B championship. The program has not won a conference title in more than two decades.
“We’re going to continue to set our sights high. That’s what part of building a program is about,” said coach Chapman. “And looking at our conference I think we’d be selling ourselves short if we didn’t say that we want to be battling for the a conference title.”
Jefferson is the defending conference champion and has won the title in two of the past three years. Townsend claimed the crown in 2019.
Manhattan begins the season hosting Three Forks Sept. 2 and then will host the Shake, Rattle and Roll Invitational on Sept. 4.
The Tigers will also host the district tournament for the first time in late October.
“You couldn’t have scripted it any better for this group of seniors. That’s really exciting for them, it’s really exciting for our program and our facilities to be able to do that,” said coach Chapman. “We’re super excited that districts is happening here.”
Eagles ready for another run at state title
While the 2020 campaign did not conclude with Manhattan Christian winning a second consecutive state championship, it was a historic season nonetheless.
The Eagles set program records with a 29-match winning streak dating back to 2019 and the first-ever unbeaten regular season. They also tied the record for most wins and fewest losses in a season en route to finishing 28-2.
Three starters have moved on following the runner up finish at state, including All-State setter Taylor DeVries and All-State middle hitter Eliana Kuperus. But Christian returns the talent to make another run at the title.
“I feel like, yes, we’ll have a very different look, but these girls that are coming in are ready to go,” Hannah Van Dyk, who is beginning her second season at the helm, said. “And they’re exciting to watch.”
Christian return sisters Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk. Kiersten, a 6-foot-3 southpaw hitter, was an All-State selection last year. The senior ranks fourth in program history with 1,065 kills entering the season.
Katelyn, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, earned first team all-conference honors as a freshman. She tallied 259 kills, including 61 at the state tournament.
The team’s other key returner is senior Hope Kenney, who will likely play all the way around. But fellow senior Natalie Walhof opted not to play volleyball this fall, and 5-foot-11 Hailey VanDyken will miss the season after tearing her ACL in basketball.
“They didn’t know for sure right off the bat if it was an ACL and then she had surgery in April,” said Van Dyk. “She’s working really hard. She’s going to manage for us, so we’ll have her as part of the team, which I think is important.”
VanDyken was a second team all-conference middle hitter for the team a year ago.
Juniors Ava Bellach, Alexis DeVries and Jadyn VanDyken were primarily JV players a year ago, but were on the postseason roster. The trio will each fill key roles for the varsity.
The 6-foot Bellach, who will also be competing in cross country this fall, is another tall offensive weapon for the Eagles.
“She’s been hitting really well,” said Van Dyk. “We look at her in the middle or on the outside some and she’s doing great work.”
Alexis DeVries will miss the start of the season due to a broken fibula, but is expected to see action as a defensive specialist to fill the void left by Maddie Visser.
Jaydn VanDyken appears poised to take the setting reins.
“She’s been doing really well. This summer she put in a ton of work,” said Van Dyk. “We’re looking at her in either a defensive role or setting role.”
Jaydn VanDyken, who is a standout sprinter on the track team, will join Bellach on cross country team this fall as well.
Newcomers to the varsity are sophomores Jacie Burley and Miranda Wyatt.
“They’ll be doing to JV and varsity time,” said Van Dyk. “Miranda will be doing a lot of middle for us at the varsity level probably, and Jacie, she can pass, she can swing, we are just developing her. She’s a great athlete.”
Christian opens the season at a two-day tournament in Choteau Aug. 27-28.
“I think Choteau will be good for us to kind of see different looks,” said Van Dyk. “There’s a lot of talent in this group.”
Mack returns to helm for Three Forks spikers
Four years after stepping down as head coach, Shann Mack has returned to the helm of the Three Forks volleyball program.
Mack guided the Wolves to five district championships, seven appearances at the divisional tournament and to a pair of state tournaments during his first stint as coach. Joining the coaching staff is former Hardin head coach Tiffany Lynch and Mack’s younger sister Shelby.
While he posted an impressive 117-36 record, Mack cautioned against expecting immediate success as the Wolves rebuild following a 4-14 campaign in 2020.
“We’re excited for the challenge. We know we’re going to have to play good,” he said. “But I think it’s going to take a year or two for us to be constantly competing at a high level, but I could be wrong. We could hit the ground running and kind of take off. There’s just so many things that can come up in a season that could change the dynamic.”
Three Forks fielded a young an inexperienced team a year ago under Tracy Welter and did not win a conference match.
Just three players graduated, including outside hitter/defensive specialist Aubree Waldbillig.
“She was a real solid kid. She had a great platform, she moved really well and she was a kid that I’m pretty sure was mostly a DS and got moved to the outside and did a great job,” said Mack. “I would have loved to have her back this year just even for her leadership and just her skill set. She was a good volleyball player.”
Key returners for the varsity are seniors Macie Jensen and Jasmyn Murphy, who competed at setter and outside hitter a year ago. Junior Addi Pestel and sophomores Cheyenne Cavin and Natalie Pestel also saw significant varsity playing time.
Addi Pestel earned second team all-conference honors last year.
Overall, nearly 40 athletes are participating in the program.
“I can’t really say too much as of right now,” Mack said of the team. “But it’s going great, the kids are great. They’re coming in and they’re working hard. They’re very excited and I think they’re eager to get going.”
Mack credited his players for getting into the gym over the summer as well as in the weight room. And, he sees a lot of potential.
“I didn’t get to see a ton, but of the matches that I did get to see (last year) they held their own and they were in it,” Mack said. “There’s a lot of potential and it’s amazing how much kids grow in one year, especially if they’re getting touches.”
While there’s plenty of excitement, Three Forks competes in one of tougher districts in Class B. Jefferson is the defending conference champion, and Manhattan returns a veteran team.
“There are a lot of strong teams in our conference and there are a lot of really good athletes in our conference. So in order for us to be competing we’re going to have to be playing at a high level,” said Mack. “Which is actually great because once you get to the Southern B tournament it only gets tougher. We have one of the toughest divisions in the state in terms of Class B volleyball.”
Three Forks begins the season Aug. 27-28 at a tournament in Choteau.
“It’s a great tournament to try new things and change things up,” said Mack. “So I feel really lucky and fortunate that we get to go to that this year and get those touches and that opportunity.”