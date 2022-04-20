By her standards Bella Anderson is off to a slow start. Belgrade’s No. 1 singles player noted it’s been a slow progression forward following an outstanding 2021 campaign.
After transferring into the program from out-of-state as a junior, Anderson burst onto the Class AA scene and earned a third place finish at the state tournament. She became the first-ever singles player at Belgrade, girl or boy, to place at state.
But Anderson lost her season-opening match to Missoula Hellgate’s Brooke Best 6-4, 6-3 in early April. Since then, however, she’s won four straight matches.
“I’d say I started off a little more rough than last year, but I think it’s going to pick up, hopefully,” Anderson said Wednesday, following a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Gallatin’s Makayla Otey. “I’ve just been trying to sing songs (in my head) through matches and not get down because that first match I did. I let my mental (game) get the best of me. I never usually have jitters, but it was the first match, a little nervous.”
On a partly sunny and windy afternoon in Belgrade’s home debut at the Belgrade Sports Complex, Anderson recorded Belgrade’s lone singles victory in a 5-3 dual loss to the Raptors.
Anderson has shined since the loss to Best, but she’s no longer the dark horse.
“It’s kind of weird, but at the beginning of every match people are coming up to me just like, ‘I can’t believe you got third at state,’” she said. “It’s just a completely different dynamic this year because everybody just knows (who I am). I’m not the new person anymore, so that’s been interesting.”
An unknown at the time, Anderson won her first 10 matches of the season a year ago en route to winning a divisional title. The competition, she noted, has been a lot tougher this season.
“I’ve played a lot of awesome people,” Anderson said, “so it’s just been fun.”
The goal, of course, is to improve on last year’s state placing. But Anderson also wants to be a role model both on and off the court for the program. She beamed with excitement while talking about the team, which lost more than a dozen seniors a year ago.
“The program had to kind of reset a little bit, we had a lot of people graduate, and so it’s been really fun. Our team has connected a lot,” Anderson said. “This team has progressed a lot since the start of the season. It’s a lot of people’s first year and they’re starting to hit the ball everywhere and it’s fun to see.”
Belgrade’s other two victories against the Raptors were at doubles where Alauna Colarik and Aliana Zwang, and Talia Gilpin and Shae McCauley, won at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Gilpin and McCauley defeated Trinity Simmons and Julie Stevenson 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-1.
Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy noted it was a “fantastic third set full of an aggressive net game.”
In singles, Ava Wagner forced a third set at No. 2 before losing to Mal Gregory 2-6, 6-0, 3-6.
“Ava Wagner fell short, but she played a stellar match with a strong serve game to get her into a third set,” Murphy said.
On the boys’ side, Coulter Thorn notched Belgrade’s lone victory with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Gallatin’s Wynn Wager at No. 2 singles.
The Raptors won the dual 7-1.
“Our team had a lot of takeaways after the dual and can’t wait to get back on the courts,” said Murphy.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday at a tournament hosted by Bozeman.
Boys
Gallatin 7, Belgrade 1
Singles
No. 1 - Braeden Butler, Gal, def. Jarek Carlson 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 - Coulter Thorn, Bel, def. Wynn Wagner 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 - Emerson Fry, Gal, def. Jaiden Richards 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Kearen Samsel, Gal, def. Jordan Richards 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Jake Farne/Ayden Schonhoff, Gal, def. Scott Poppe/Andrew Simon 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 - Will Gram/Nathan Nguyen, Gal, def. Kody Jensen/Caleb Bergstrom 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 - Jamie Dahman/Dylan RosenZwieg, Gal, def. Gabe Rorabaugh/Lewis Rorabaugh 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 - Jonas Overston/Zach Dobbs, Gal, def. Taydon Bitt/Noah Winkler 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Gallatin 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Makayla Otey 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 - Mal Gregory, Gal, def. Ava Wagner 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 - Ritu Bajwa, Gal, def. Lexie Thorn 6-0, 6-3.
No. 4 - Alivia Ballenger, Gal, def. Maite Groenevald 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Sophia Mansour/Olivia Mansour, Gal, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 - Alauna Colarik/Alianza Zwang, Bel, def. Mandi Faure/Aydan Paul 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 - Molly O’Connor/Ryann Eddins, Gal, def. Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 - Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley, Bel, Julia Stevenson/Trinity Simmons 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-1.