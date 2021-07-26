The 5th Annual Hoops For A Cause basketball camp will be held Aug. 7 at Belgrade Middle School.
The camp will serve as a fund raiser for former Belgrade basketball player Gabby Weber, who graduated in 2020. Weber signed with the University of Montana Western to continue her playing career, but has hit another stumbling block following a serious ailment.
The point guard battled a rare vascular disease in right leg between her junior and senior year of high school, which resulted in numerous surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy. Now, she’s facing the same diagnosis in her left leg.
With additional surgeries on the horizon, the camp will help defray medical costs for Weber and her family, according to organizer Chris Mouat, who is the head women’s basketball coach at Montana State University-Northern.
“While the camp generates a little bit of money, we really make most of our money through sponsorships,” Mouat said in a press release. “We are hoping to do as much as we can for Gabby and would certainly appreciate your help.”
Over the past four years coaches and players from Montana’s Frontier Conference schools — Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western, the University of Providence and MSU-Northern — have gathered for the one-day camp to help raise money for a worthy cause.
“Through a one-day basketball clinic/camp we have been able to support a wide variety of causes throughout Montana,” said Mouat. “We have been in Butte, Helena, Great Falls, and last year raised money through a virtual coaches clinic.”
Hoops For A Cause has raised nearly $40,000 over the past four years.
The camp, run by coaches and players from throughout the Frontier Conference, will consist of three sessions for kids aged K-8. Cost is $20 if registered before Aug. 1 and $25 at the door. Each camper will receive a T-shirt.
See more information on the Hoops For A Cause Facebook page or contact Mouat at cmouat@msun.edu or by phone at 406-390-3262.
