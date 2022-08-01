More than 60 of the state’s top prep softball players will begin arriving in Belgrade Friday afternoon for the 9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic.
The two-day event, which will be held at the Belgrade Softball Complex, not only honors fallen Montana veterans but features five teams named after each branch of the military and nearly a dozen games.
Organizer Jim Matter Jr. touted this year’s talented pitchers as well as the parity amongst teams.
“Looking over the rosters I believe this is probably the most well rounded group of athletes we’ve seen to date,” he said. “Really happy with the pitchers that we’ve seen come out.”
Amongst the pitchers are Billings Senior standout Kennedy Venner, who led the Broncs to the Class AA title this past season. Venner was named 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Softball Player of the Year after compiling a 16-1 record in the circle with a 1.09 earned-run average with 262 strike outs.
Florence-Carlton’s Kylie Kovatch and Frenchtown’s Sadie Smith led their teams to the Class B/C and A titles, respectively, while Billings West’s Camden Sussot was a late addition after the field was expanded from 62 to 65 players. Billings West finished as the AA runner up.
“To go into all-state voting behind Kennedy Venner for Camden was probably pretty tough,” said Matter Jr. “So to see her get that opportunity after moving to Billings West from Huntley Project, I’m excited to see Camden get another shot out here.”
Other notable pitchers include Anna Cockhill of Helena Capital, Ella Crookston of Laurel, Madison Moultry of Columbia Falls, and Arin Eaton of Belgrade.
Four players from Belgrade, which won the 2021 AA championship, were invited to compete. Seniors Tycelee Bowler and Shaylis Osler will be reunited with Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts on the Air Force, while junior Tayler Thomas will team up with Venner on the Marines. Eaton, a senior, will play for the Coast Guard.
Osler is not expected to play. The first baseman/catcher suffered a broken elbow during the state tournament and has opted not to participate.
“I did give Shaylis the option to still come out and be with the team and wear that jersey,” said Matter Jr. “I don’t know if Joey has talked to her about that, but I think I’ll reach out to her again and see where she is mentally and if she still wants to come out and least experience it.”
It’s unknown if Osler will be replaced.
“So far Joey has opted not to fill that spot,” said Matter Jr. “The other one, the Coast Guard team, Brooke Badovinac of Butte Central had to withdraw.”
Manhattan’s Adele Didriksen, who competed in the event the past two years, was a late roster addition. The catcher/shortstop helped the Tigers reach the State B/C tournament this past season.
“Excited Adele and Camden both get another shot,” said Matter Jr.
Serving as head coaches are Missoula Loyola’s Mike Thill (Coast Guard), Laurel’s Alessa Olson (Marines), Thompson Fall’s Jared Koskela (Navy) and East Helena’s Megan Surginer. Mike Neubauer, who guided Belgrade to the 2017 State A championship, will serve as one of Roberts’ three assistants.
The tournament begins at 1:30 p.m. with the first of four games Friday. Opening ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. followed by the home run contest at 7 p.m.
Five fallen members of the military will be honored during opening ceremonies, including Michael Picard, who served in the Army.
“We will have a rather large contingent of the Picard family from the Army team present this year. So I expect that to be pretty special,” said Matter Jr. “I don’t know exactly how many from that family are going to be here, but it’s going to be quite a large representation of the Picard family.”
Admission for the tournament is $18 for a two-day pass for adults or $10 for one day; $14 for a two-day pass for students and seniors or $8 for one day.
“Big shout out to all the support from the community over the years,” said Matter Jr. “It’s been just an amazing thing and we couldn’t do any of this without the support from the community and of course the players and the parents and the fans that come out. We owe a lot to all of those folks.”
Tournament Schedule
9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic
(Belgrade Softball Complex, Aug. 5-6)
Friday’s schedule
Game 1 - Coast Guard vs. Army, 1:30 p.m.
Game 2 - Air Force vs. Marines, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3 - Winner 1 vs. Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4 - Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 3:30 p.m.
Dinner, 5:30 p.m.
Opening Ceremony, 6 p.m.
Home Run Derby, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Game 5 - Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 8 a.m.
Game 6 - Loser 4 vs. Loser 5, 10 a.m.
Game 7 - Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 10 a.m.
Pop-to-Pop/Base Running Contests, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8 - Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 12:30 p.m.
Game 9 - Loser 7 vs. Winner 8, 2:30 p.m.
Session Break, 4-5:30 p.m
Game 10 - Winner 7 vs. Winner 9, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11 - If necessary, 7 p.m.
Rosters
MICHAEL PICARD ARMY TEAM
#1 - Ashlinn Mullaney, Butte
#2 - Sarah Faulk, Great Falls CMR
#3 - Ashley Wik, Billings West
#4 - Izabel Evans, MAC
#5 - Mckenna Hanson, Polson
#6 - Anna Cockhill, Helena Capital
#7 - Sydney Mann, Columbia Falls
#8 - GG Hastings, Billings Central
#9 - Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central
#12 - Juna Ashby, Frenchtown
#13 - Madison Elliott, Plains/Hot Springs
#14 - Madison Moultray, Columbia Falls
#15 - Kylie Kovatch, Florence-Carlton
Head coach: Megan Surginer, East Helena. Assistant coaches: Cassie Rice-Wetzel, Craig Strubie, John McEwen
RAY KERR NAVY TEAM
#1 - Ava Malone, Park
#2 - Sadie Smith, Laurel
#3 - Avery Carlson, Havre
#4 - Ella Crookston, Laurel
#5 - Kolbi Wood, Florence-Carlton
#6 - Payton Mallett, Ennis
#7 - Aspen Dawson, Columbia Falls
#8 - Hayleigh Smith, MAC
#9 - Camden Susott, Billings West
#12 - Kendall Klemp, Helena
#13 - Kassidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton
#14 - Cassidy Schweitzer, Missoula Sentinel
#16 - Isabella Ereaux, Billings Skyview
Head coach: Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls. Assistant coach: Brendan Miller.
CARL EDER MARINES TEAM
#1 - Haley Wolsky, Missoula Sentinel
#2 - Lizzi Haney, Havre
#3 - Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown
#4 - Makenna Burke, Cut Bank
#5 - Marissa Taylor, Park
#6 - Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown
#7 - Tayler Thomas, Belgrade
#8 - Brynn Notbohm, Miles City
#9 - Aubrey Nedes, Hardin
#10 - Kenney Venner, Billings Senior
#11 - Isabelle Adams, Stillwater
#12 - Grace Hood, Missoula Big Sky
#16 - Maggie Bender, Conrad-Choteau
Head coach: Alessa Olsen, Laurel. Assistant coach: Hailee Gregerson.
ARILD NIELSEN AIR FORCE TEAM
#1 - Eliazar Southard, Fergus
#2 - Jerny Crawford, MAC
#3 - Macy Craver, Flathead
#4 - Tycelee Bowler, Belgrade
#5 - Molly Eaton, Dawson
#6 - Josie Benson, Laurel
#7 - Faith Howard, Helena
#8 - Peyton Whitehead, Billings Central
#9 - Avery Martin, Billings West
#11 - Paige Goodell, Shepherd
#12 - Shaylis Osler, Belgrade
#13 - Carli Maley, Polson
#14 - Madeline Hamma, Great Falls CMR
Head coach: Joey Roberts, Belgrade. Assistant coaches: Eric Tomasetti, Meagan Halvorson, Mike Neubauer.
HERIBERTO HERNANDEZ COAST GUARD TEAM
#1 - Jaidyn Larson, Florence-Carlton
#2 - Mia Anderson, Laurel
#3 - Hannah Kimble, Stillwater
#4 - Bailey Watson, Shepherd
#6 - Molly Huse, Havre
#7 - Katie Stokes, Conrad-Choteau
#8 - Paislee MacDonald, Libby
#9 - Arin Eaton, Belgrade
#12 - Nyeala Herndon, Helen Capital
#13 - Toni Beatty, Frenchtown
#14 - Adele Didriksen, Manhattan
#16 - Haden Peters, Columbia Falls
Head coach: Mike Thill, Missoula Loyola. Assistant coaches: Joe McKay, Corey Johnson.