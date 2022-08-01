Slide

A member of the Air Force dives into third during last year's Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic.

 File photo

More than 60 of the state’s top prep softball players will begin arriving in Belgrade Friday afternoon for the 9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic.

The two-day event, which will be held at the Belgrade Softball Complex, not only honors fallen Montana veterans but features five teams named after each branch of the military and nearly a dozen games.

American Flag

The colors are presented during last year’s opening ceremonies of the Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

