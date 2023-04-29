For just the third time this season local golfers were able to get in a tournament Friday in Ennis. It was a productive day as the majority of players improved on their scores at Madison Meadows Golf Course.
Manhattan Christian’s girls and Jefferson’s boys won the team titles, and Manhattan Christian boasted two girls and a boy in the top five. Among that group was the Eagles’ Cavan Visser, who carded an 80 to take fourth on the boys’ side.
“He played solid,” Eagles head coach Tom Hubers said. “That was encouraging to see.”
Caleb Anderson finished with an 89 for Christian and Issac Hoekema carded a 111. The team competed without Carter VanDyken, who was out of town participating in a basketball tournament.
“Caleb’s been pretty steady in the upper 80’s,” noted Hubers. “I know he’s capable of shooting a little bit better, so hopefully we can make a few adjustments this week and come up with a game plan and get him into the mid to low 80s for divisionals and our last meet and hopefully state.”
Four players were required to score as a team at the tournament. Manhattan finished with a 397, while Three Forks had a 398, to place fifth and sixth among nine teams.
Manhattan was led by the effort of Blake Bentle, who finished with a 91. He was followed by Dawson Bentle (101), Colten Yadon (101), Ryan Rathie (104) and Grady Kieckbusch (124).
“Lack of course and driving range time due to spring weather has been a challenge,” Tigers head coach Pat Lynch said. “Our team is young. I expect with more work our scores will improve.”
Three Forks was led by Hunter Feddes’ 89. Devon Long followed with a 96 and the team was rounded out by Shane Williams (106), Morgan Karn (107), and Wyatt Bodenheimer (116).
“The kids played well,” Wolves head coach Aaron Harkins said. “Quite a few nerves right off the get-go, but they settled in.”
For the girls, Christian won the tournament with a 383, while Lone Peak and Three Forks filled out the top three with scores of 407 and 430, respectively.
The Eagles’ Grace Aamot was the top individual player with an 88.
“I was happy to see Grace shoot an 88,” said Hubers. “She’s been struggling a little bit with her irons and just kind of improvised with other clubs, so hopefully we can get that corrected here in the next week or so.”
Jocee Ruffatto placed fifth with a 92 despite a blow-up hole.
“It’s awesome to see Jocee shooting as well as she is,” said Hubers. “She actually shot that 92 with an 11. She hit a few balls out of bounds on this one hole and really struggled, so that’d be awesome if we get her into the upper 80’s as well.”
The Eagles were rounded out by Lindsay Cook (99), Haley Sander (104) and Ada Venhuizen (120).
Three Forks’ Ari Judd finished in a three-way tie for second with an 89, while Lydia Kluin had a 98. Harkins noted the duo have consistently scored under 100 this season.
Rounding out the Wolves were Paige Lien (113), Claire VanVleet (130) and Brooke McCauley (145).
“Things are looking up,” said Harkins. “We’re finally getting some holes under our belt. Hopefully we have a few more good weather days next week for our last two tournaments before divisional.”
Katelyn Sander was the lone female to compete for Manhattan and finished with a 105.
Manhattan and Three Forks will compete in another tournament Tuesday in Big Timber. Then all three teams will participate in Three Forks’ tournament May 4 to wrap up the regular season.
“Overall, we’re happy with the results,” said Harkins. “Obviously, just like with every school, we wish we could have had four, five, six more weeks left to get on the course and have some more practice under our belts. But that’s what you live with. We’re lucky enough to have a course that we can just skedaddle over to when it’s open.”
The first several weeks of the season were wiped out due to Mother Nature. Hubers noted his team has only been able to get out on their home course, Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, a couple of times thus far.
Still, he’s encouraged by strides players have been making.
“Looking at the numbers from what they’re shooting, they’re not terrible given the lack of practice that we’ve had outside of hitting foam balls in the gym and putting on little mats in the gym,” Hubers said. “I would really have liked to spend a little more time practicing on their short game at the golf course. Cottonwood has been open for less than a week so kind of hard to do that. But that will be our main focus next week is just spending some time on the short game and actually, hopefully, playing a round or two as well at Cottonwood.”