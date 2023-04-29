Golf Ball

For just the third time this season local golfers were able to get in a tournament Friday in Ennis. It was a productive day as the majority of players improved on their scores at Madison Meadows Golf Course.

Manhattan Christian’s girls and Jefferson’s boys won the team titles, and Manhattan Christian boasted two girls and a boy in the top five. Among that group was the Eagles’ Cavan Visser, who carded an 80 to take fourth on the boys’ side.

