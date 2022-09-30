Oren Arthun

Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun, left, broke the school record for a 5K Friday at the Butte High Invitational in Butte.

 Courtesy photo

Two school records were set and a slew of personal records accomplished Friday for Manhattan Christian and Belgrade’s runners at the Butte High Invitational at Highland View Golf Course.

The highlight of the day came from Christian’s No. 1 runners, Oren Arthun and Jadyn VanDyken. Each set a new school record time for a 5K and VanDyken broke the record she had achieved a year ago.

Jadyn VanDyken

Manhattan Christian's Jadyn VanDyken broke her own school record for a 5K Friday at the Butte High Invitational in Butte.

