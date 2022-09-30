THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 3 young
children taken by their violent, suicidal father. They are in a
white 2008 GMC Yukon, Montana license plate DNM 854, possibly
traveling west of Great Falls toward Teton county. They were taken
from Black Eagle at 2:30 in the afternoon on September 30, 2022.
The father is Trai Toney, a white 26 year old male, 5 foot 11, 150
pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair. The children are 6 year old
Tempest Vauthier, a white female, 4 foot, 50 pounds, blue eyes,
brown hair. Konor Toney, a white 4 year old male, 3 foot, 40
pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair and Niklaus Toney, a white
1 year old male, 2 foot, 30 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information, please call Cascade County Sheriff's
office at 406 454-8099 or 9 1 1. Thank you.
Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun, left, broke the school record for a 5K Friday at the Butte High Invitational in Butte.
Two school records were set and a slew of personal records accomplished Friday for Manhattan Christian and Belgrade’s runners at the Butte High Invitational at Highland View Golf Course.
The highlight of the day came from Christian’s No. 1 runners, Oren Arthun and Jadyn VanDyken. Each set a new school record time for a 5K and VanDyken broke the record she had achieved a year ago.
“They had people pushing them. The competition was great,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “They just went for it. I thought they could. It was the perfect weather and temp. All around the perfect day.”
Arthun, who is last year’s individual state Class C champion, posted a time of 16:08.9 to place 8th overall. The junior broke the school record of 16:11 that Ben Morrison had set in 2019.
VanDyken crossed the finish line with a time of 19:28.9 to place 10th. The senior bested her own school record of 20:05 last fall.
Led by those two, Manhattan Christian’s boys placed fifth among 17 teams with 161 points, while the girls were 12th with a score of 329. The Eagles were the only non-Class AA program at the meet.
Manhattan Christian’s boys had three runners in the top 25 after Shaphan Hubner and Nathan Adams finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, with times of 16:50.0 and 16:51.9.
Ava Bellach was the second girl across the finish line with a time of 22:46.0, while Isabella Triemstras followed in 23:59.2.
“I had a ton of PRs,” said TeSlaa. “It was a great day.”
Belgrade’s runners also had a big day with the boys placing sixth with a score of 173 and the girls seventh with a 200. Missoula Sentinel’s boys won with a 73, while Missoula Hellgate’s girls won with a 61.
Including his junior varsity runners, Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel noted that 70% of his team posted a personal best at the meet.
“We had an awesome day today. A real breakthrough meet for us,” he said. “We had 17 PRs for the team out of 24 athletes.”
Freshman Wilson Schmidt continues to lead the boys and actually edged Arthun at the finish line to place seventh with a time of 16:08.7. It was a 48 second personal best, according to Hommel.
The only other top 20 finisher for the boys was Brodie Tirrell. The junior posted a time of 16:38.5.
Belgrade’s girls were led by the effort of Hannah Giese, who set a personal best by 1 minute, 5 seconds. The junior was 13th with a time of 19:39.0.
Grace Stewart was the second Panther across the finish line in 20:49.1 to place 31st.
“They absolutely crushed it today,” Hommel said of his entire team.
Belgrade and Manhattan Christian are both back in action Oct. 8 at the Helena Invitational.