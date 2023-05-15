Belgrade’s track team wrapped up the regular season Friday evening by honoring its eight seniors, and then athletes shined in a final tune up for the postseason.

The Last Chance Qualifier meet, which also included about half a dozen athletes from Heritage Christian, was a final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the divisional team. There were 51 personal bests set on the girls’ side and 42 by the boys.

Beau Kastner

Belgrade’s Beau Kastner clears the first hurdle of the 110 hurdles Friday at the Last Chance Qualifier meet at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.

