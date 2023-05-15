Belgrade’s track team wrapped up the regular season Friday evening by honoring its eight seniors, and then athletes shined in a final tune up for the postseason.
The Last Chance Qualifier meet, which also included about half a dozen athletes from Heritage Christian, was a final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the divisional team. There were 51 personal bests set on the girls’ side and 42 by the boys.
There were several athletes who won multiple events and set personal bests in the process. Mayiehl Shaw led the way for the girls, winning the 100 (13.54), long jump (PR, 16-03.25), and pole vault (PR, 6-06).
Madi Simon notched two wins with personal best throws of 92-feet, 7-inches in javelin and 89-feet, 10-inches in discus. Josie Blazina won the high jump with a personal best leap of 5-feet and had a mark of 35-feet, 01.50-inches in triple jump.
While she did not set personal bests, Ava Capri won the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 18.20 and 53.05 seconds, respectively.
Other winners for the girls were Mia Elliot in the 200 (PR, 28.27), Gwen Clingan in the 400 (PR, 1:03.78), Grace Stewart in the 800 (PR, 2:20.05), Averie Gates in the 1,600 (5:55.29), Breeana Helfrich in the 3,200 (PR, 13:16.24), and Gabriele Wells in shot put (PR, 27-03.50).
The boys also had multiple winners with Beau Kastner leading the way. The junior won the 110 hurdles (16.95), javelin (144-10) and long jump (19-02.75).
Wesley Ehret was first in the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.07), while fellow freshman Wilson Schmidt won the 400 (PR, 51.25) and 800 (2:00.95).
The team’s other winners include Garrett Walker in the 1,600 (PR, 4:51.80), Joel Menuez in the 3,200 (PR, 11:34.49), Troy Kendall in the 300 hurdles (PR, 41.88), Paxton McConnel in high jump (PR, 6-00), Lane Smart in pole vault (11-00), and Nicholas Bray in triple jump (PR, 39-05.50).
The Eastern AA Divisional will be held May 19-20 in Billings.