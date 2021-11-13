In her last match in a Manhattan Christian uniform, it was only fitting that Kiersten Van Kirk had the final say Saturday afternoon.
After Plentywood had thwarted match point in the second championship match with a block of Van Kirk to tie the fourth set at 25, the senior responded with back-to-back kills to deliver the Eagles their second state championship in three years.
It was the final play of an outstanding prep career for the 6-foot-2 hitter/setter, who is graduating next month to enroll early and play at Boise State University.
“I’m just really grateful for all of my experiences here at Manhattan Christian,” Van Kirk said after doing a television interview. “Getting to play with my sister, teammates and coaches — all of it. It’s just been an incredible experience and I’m sad that it’s over.”
After losing to Plentywood in Friday’s semifinal, the Eagles won three matches Saturday to claim the title at the State C tournament in Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The day began with a four-set victory (25-17, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16) against White Sulphur Springs. Then they beat Plentywood 30-28, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 in the first championship before winning the second 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 27-25.
It was the third straight year in which Christian played three times on Saturday after losing in the semifinal, and head coach Hannah Van Dyk gave nothing but praise for how her team bounced back after a subpar performance Friday.
“It’s super special. These girls are such a special team, so it was really cool to go through all the adversity of dropping the game on Friday and then coming back and finishing 27-25,” she said. “We worked so hard, and I was really proud of them.”
While both matches were close, Christian’s victory in a wild opening set in the first championship match proved to be pivotal. Plentywood rallied from a 23-17 deficit to take the lead, but the Eagles fought off set point four times before prevailing.
“It was huge,” Van Dyk said. “I just think the girls played so well, they pushed so well, and I knew that they could do it. They play their best when they don’t overthink things … they did a great job of playing controlled and finished well.”
Although they lost the second set, the Eagles rallied to win the third and cruised to victory in the fourth after building a commanding 12-point lead. Alexis DeVries scored on a pair of aces during an eight-point service run to help break things open.
The performance was in stark contrast to the semifinal loss when Christian struggled in nearly every aspect in a four-set defeat. Van Dyk credited her team for refocusing in the rematch.
“We just knew that we had to execute,” she said. “We knew we had to serve (well). We knew that we couldn’t win if we don’t serve well, and our passing was very poor (last night). So they executed the plan, talked well and my setters set well.”
The Eagles withstood a tournament-high 30 kills by Liv Wangerin, an All-State outside hitter for Plentywood. The senior, who had 13 kills Friday, also tallied six aces.
Christian senior Hope Kenney, who was on the receiving end of a majority Wangerin’s hits, noted defending her was a monumental task.
“It was really hard because if our blocks were off she just hit really hard,” Kenney said. “Alexis did great on that too, but you just had to be in the right place at the right time kind of thing. She was very good.”
Wangerin wasn’t quite as successful in the second championship match, although she did lead the Wildcats to a first-set victory. But the Eagles controlled the second and third sets and then held on in the fourth, led by the effort of the Van Kirks.
After tallying 17 kills in the first match, Kiersten finished with 24 kills in the second, while Katelyn had 20 in the first and then added 13. The duo combined for 98 kills on the day.
While older sister Kiersten won the championship two years ago, it was a first-time experience for Katelyn, who was in eighth grade in 2019.
“It’s amazing, and I can’t stop smiling. It’s just the best thing ever,” Katelyn said. “We’ve been working for this all season. This is what we’ve been wanting.”
Christian also took the hard road en route to playing for the championship a year ago after losing to Bridger in the semifinal. The Eagles forced a rematch for the title but lost in two matches. It was a defeat that fueled the drive for this year’s team to regain the title.
“It’s just a way to get revenge,” Kiersten said. “Last year, coming in second, we knew what we had to do this year. It’s not fun to end on a sour note like that, so getting to end the way we did is just amazing.”
Boxscores
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-17, 25-20, 26-28, 25-16.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Kills: 33 (Cabry Taylor 20). Digs: 75 (Rio Kawata 26, Brooke Thorp 14). Blocks: 12 (Daicy Fisher 4, Taylor 4). Aces: 6 (Kendra Manger 2, Taylor 2). Assists: 28 (Callie Manard 25).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (24-3) - Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 13, Kiersten Van Kirk 11). Digs: 74 (Hope Kenney 16, Ki. Van Kirk 16, Ka. Van Kirk 16). Blocks: 5 (Miranda Wyatt 2.5). Aces: 14 (Ki. Van Kirk 5, Jadyn VanDyken 3). Assists: 40 (Ki. Van Kirk 18, VanDyken 18).
Manhattan Christian def. Plentywood 30-28, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15.
PLENTYWOOD - Kills: 42 (Liv Wangerin 30). Digs: 47 (Ashtyn Curtiss 15). Blocks: 10 (Hannah Black 3, Mallory Tommerup 3, Emma Brensdal 3). Aces: 8 (Wangerin 6). Assists:32 (Curtiss 32).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (25-3) - Kills: 47 (Katleyn Van Kirk 20, Kiersten Van Kirk 17). Digs: 87 (Alexis DeVries 20, Jaydn VanDyken 19). Blocks: 9 (Ava Bellach 2.5, Ki. Van Kirk 2.5). Aces: 14 (DeVries 4). Assists: 42 (VanDyken 20, Ki. Van Kirk 18).
Manhattan Christian def. Plentywood 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 27-25.
PLENTYWOOD - Kills: 34 (Liv Wangerin 20). Digs: 40 (Ashtyn Curtiss 9, Shay Fawcett 9). Blocks: 10 (Kate Simonson 3, Wangerin 3). Aces: 6 (Curtiss 2, Wangerin 2). Assists: 31 (Curtiss 30).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (26-3) - Kills: 48 (Kiersten Van Kirk 24, Katelyn Van Kirk 13). Digs: 87 (Jadyn VanDyken 19). Blocks: 7 (Miranda Wyatt 4). Aces: 8 (Ka. Van Kirk 4). Assists: 40 (VanDyken 25).