BILLINGS — There was no exuberant celebration.
But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of excitement for Manhattan Christian’s players Saturday night in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
The Eagles held off a late surge in the fourth quarter to beat Big Sandy, 74-65, in the state Class C championship game. It was the team’s second consecutive state title, thus they celebrated with low-key hugs and high fives and then graciously accepted the gold trophy.
Christian head coach Layne Glaus, standing in a hallway outside of the team’s locker room, noted it’s a bittersweet ending.
“It feels great. It’s awesome to see all the time and effort and selflessness that these guys show pay off for them. I’m proud of those guys,” he said. “It’s kind of bittersweet because we got a group of seniors that we’re so close with and they’ll be moving on, but I’m just so happy for the boys.”
Powered by the effort of Seth Amunrud, the Eagles built an 11-point halftime lead and then stretched it to 19 in the second half. He tallied 19 of his game-high 29 points in the first half and finished with a double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds.
Glaus noted it was a gritty performance by his senior leader.
“He had a sprained ankle the night before and gritted it out,” he said. “He was kind of limping the first couple plays, but very fitting for him to finish that way. He doesn’t need to score to have an effect on the game, but tonight I think he felt it and I feel like he took over that first half. It’s what we needed.”
Amunrud was nearly unstoppable in the first half of a game the Eagles led wire-to-wire. He scored nine points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, and then helped close things out in the fourth with four consecutive free throws to stretch the lead to 11 points after the Pioneers had gotten within 65-58 with 2:22 remaining.
But, Amunrud had plenty of help as well. Mason Venema finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Tebarek Hill tallied 17 points and seven boards.
“Those guys are amazing,” Amunrud said of the duo. “They put in an unbelievable amount of time and effort in the offseason and I’m just so happy for those guys and they deserve it. They’ve been awesome all year.”
Christian (26-1) appeared to have turned the game into a rout early in the fourth quarter after taking a 61-43 lead. But the Pioneers rallied with a 15-4 run led by the long-range shooting of Lane Demontiney and Braydon Clyde, who combined for 25 points and six 3-pointers.
When things started to get a little uncomfortable, Glaus credited his team for leaning on their faith to get through the adversity.
“For us to have hope and believe in those instances when things aren’t going our way is something that they can carry with them the rest of their lives,” he said.
The Eagles regained control after Amunrud’s free throws, and then Hill and Venema combined for five more from the line over the final 62 seconds to secure the victory.
After cruising through last year’s state tournament en route to posting an unbeaten season, the Eagles faced three tough opponents in their bid for a repeat. Now they’ve won three state titles over the past five years and have posted a 53-1 record over the last two.
“It’s not easy winning a state championship and it takes all offseason and just going to work and grinding every single day,” said Amunrud. “Yeah, there were definitely times when the going was rough, but the ability of our team to stick together though those rough spots and stay together was just awesome.”
State C Tournament
(at First Interstate Arena, Billings)
Saturday’s scores
Fairview 56, Broadus 47, loser-out
Belt 47, Lustre Christian 24, loser-out
Fairview 49, Belt 43, third
Manhattan Christian 74, Big Sandy 65, champ
Boxscore
Manhattan Christian 74, Big Sandy 65
Christian 19 20 15 20 - 74
Big Sandy 14 14 13 24 - 65
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (26-1) – Mason Venema 4 9-11 18, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 6 5-6 17, Rance Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Nathan Adams 1 0-1 2, Christian Triemstra 2 0-0 4, Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 2, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 8 12-13 29, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Dominic Hoist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 26-31 74.
BIG SANDY (22-6) – Rusty Gasvoda 0 0-0 0, Lane Demontiney 6 1-2 17, Cooper Taylor 1 2-2 5, Kody Strutz 6 0-1 12, Wyatt Williams 0 0-0 0, Braydon Cline 2 2-3 8, Wylee Snapp 6 0-1 12, Isaac Pedraza 3 1-1 8, Jake Darlington 0 0-0 0, Ryder Galbavy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 6-10 65.
3-point goals: MC 2 (Venema 1, Amunrud 1), BS 9 (Demontiney 4, Cline 2, Taylor 1, Pedraza 1, Galbavy 1).