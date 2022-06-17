After the school board gave its approval Tuesday, Brad Ballantyne officially became Manhattan’s new athletic director.
The Manhattan native and longtime educator within the school district was actually out of town attending Class B meetings. Ballantyne learned of the school board’s decision after Superintendent Brian Ayers sent out an email Tuesday night.
While his contract does not officially begin until July 1, Ballantyne has already taken the reins. He plans to work throughout the summer in preparation for the 2022-23 school year, and is excited to begin a new chapter in his career.
“Since Covid the classroom hasn’t felt the same,” Ballantyne said. “I still want to be around kids and the community and this just seemed like the right thing to do this. I’m excited for the change.”
Ballantyne replaces Pat Lynch, who retired after 20 years in the position. Lynch was a well-respected athletic director among his peers and received numbers awards over the years.
Thus, Ballantyne had big shoes to fill.
“When I took this job I had a long conversation with Pat and he gave me his support,” Ballantyne said. “The two people that I needed to have support (from) to do this was Pat and my wife, and my kids, and all of those people were supportive. So that means a ton to me to have Pat’s support.”
Ballantyne had been teaching American history, social studies, government, and Montana cultural classes at the high school for a quarter century. As athletic director he’ll head up the athletic programs for the high school as well as the middle school.
In addition, Ballantyne will continue to serve as the head coach of the girls’ basketball team. The program has had a new head coach in each of the past five seasons, and Ballantyne was reluctant to bring in yet another new coach.
“To be honest with you I don’t think it’s an ideal situation,” he said. “But what I think is less than ideal is having another year of turnover. I talked to the administration and everybody and it’s not uncommon for an AD to coach in Class B and I worked with this group of girls for a year and I do feel like we made some progress. Not ideal to have the AD coaching, but less ideal to have another year of turnover in our girls program.”
This past season Manhattan posted a winning record for the first time in six years and won three games at the district tournament. The Tigers lost a play-in game to get into the divisional tournament.
As athletic director Ballantyne said his primary goal is idealistic: He hopes to build renewed community support, as well as support within the school district, for every program.
“Society right now is divided and divisive,” Ballantyne said. “I want to be accessible to my coaches and really convey to them that no one program is more important than any other program. And that the more success, the more things that we do to impact kids in a positive way, only helps all of us within the school walls and outside the school walls when they leave.”
The other two things that require immediate attention are head coaching vacancies for cross country and boys basketball. One was recently checked off the list as Sarah (Kelly) Jambor was named the cross country coach.
“She’s got a long history of running and coached at the college ranks some. Good energetic young person and she’s a Manhattan gal, so that’s always a plus for me,” said Ballantyne. “When we get people that want to come back to Manhattan and continue to be involved and give back to the school — I think she’ll do a great job.”
Wes Kragt, who guided the basketball team to back-to-back state tournaments and to the State B championship game in 2021, resigned as basketball coach to take the helm of the football team. Filling that vacancy is now at the top of Ballantyne’s to-do list.
“We do have some applicants in and I think probably next week we’ll start with some interviews and try to get that nailed down as soon as possible. We’re working on that,” he said. “The main one obviously was cross country because it’s sooner.”
Practices for the fall sports season begin in just eight weeks.