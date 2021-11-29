As the winter sports season commences, Manhattan has a new head girls basketball coach. It’s the fifth time in as many years there has been a change at the helm.
After Charli Chapman, who also coached the volleyball team, abruptly resigned in September, Brad Ballantyne was hired as her replacement. He served as an assistant coach for Chapman last year and becomes a first time head coach at the high school level.
Manhattan finished 3-14 a year ago en route to the program’s fifth consecutive losing season. But there is renewed optimism this year as nearly 30 athletes showed up for try-outs.
“So far I’ve really enjoyed it and I know there’s going to be some ups and downs,” Ballantyne said. “It’s not going to be a quick turnaround.”
Ballantyne began his coaching career in 1993 and served as an assistant coach for both boys and girls basketball until he stepped away in 2003. He also coached at the junior high level.
But after recently selling his business, which created more spare time, Ballantyne had an itch to return to coaching. That led joining Chapman’s staff last year.
“I was hesitant before. Seemed like the right thing to do right now,” Ballantyne said. “I’m excited about it. I love being around the girls every day and just trying to build that culture of we’re all in it together and looking out for each other on the basketball court and in the halls.”
Ballantyne has three seniors and more than a dozen freshmen participating, and he’s excited about rebuilding the team culture.
“Can’t deny what’s happened the last few years with turnover,” he said. “But these kids want to work hard and have some success, so they’ve been pretty good so far.”
While the goal is to improve on last year’s win total, Ballantyne is seeking day to day growth within his team before worrying about the competition.
“If we do that, then down the road that’s going to help us out,” he said.
Ballantyne’s coaching staff consists of Seth Halverson and Tori Lucier, who will coach the junior varsity and C-squad, respectively. Dani Davison is expected to help out as a volunteer coach.
