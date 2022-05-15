The Belgrade Bandits bounced back from a loss against the Bozeman Bucks AA to sweep Miles City in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday at Medina Field.
The Bandits rallied from an early two-run deficit in Game 1 to post a 16-6 six-inning victory, and then never trailed in Game 2 in an 8-4 win.
With the victories Belgrade improved to 5-6.
“We will take the two wins and keep on working,” Belgrade head coach Ryan Johnerson said.
Keenan Kraft started on the mound in the opener an allowed four runs in three innings of work. Cale Livergood closed things out, scattering five hits and striking out six in relief.
Dyson Kinnaman finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Bandits, while Drew Dunning, Brody Jacksha and Sawyer Olson each had two hits.
In Game 2, Belgrade took a 2-0 lead in the first and added two more third for a 4-1 lead. Collin Delph allowed five hits and struck out five before Aidan Kulbeck came in to close out the sixth, and then Jayden Jacksha struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh to cap the win.
Kash Fike and Jayden Jacksha each hit a double and had an RBI to lead the offense.
Prior to the doubleheader, the Bandits lost to Bucks 9-6 on May 11. Belgrade trailed by as much as six runs, but cut it to three before the rally fizzled in the seventh.
Fike finished 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, while Jayden Jacksha also hit a double.
Belgrade returns to action Friday hosting the Butte Muckers.
Bozeman 9, Belgrade 6
Belgrade 002 100 012 - 6 12 6
Bozeman 130 003 20x - 9 10 4
Dyson Kinnaman, Wyatt Russell (6) and Kash Fike. M Armstrong, J Burke (5), C Wrench (8), H Roethle (9) and A Western.
BELGRADE (3-6) - Drew Dunning 1-5, Diego Casas 1-5, Fike 4-5 (2 2B), Collin Delph 1-5, Jayden Jacksha 2-5 (2B), Brody Jacksha 1-5, Kinnaman 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Russell 1-4.
BOZEMAN - R Smith 2-5, B Hampton 0-5, Western 0-4, M Matteucci 2-5, J Vigen 1-4, G McGarrah 1-3 (2B), C Holzer 1-3 (2B), D Farne 1-4, A Cooper 2-4.
Belgrade 16, Miles City 6
Miles City 220 002 - 6 11 1
Belgrade 200 293 - 16 12 3
B Hager, C Haycock (4), G Waterman (5), K Harding (5) and Gentry. Keenan Kraft, Cale Livergood and Diego Casas.
MILES CITY - Hager 3-3, D Holmlund 0-1, P Hollowell 2-2, L Muri 1-3, Waterman 2-4 (2B), C Haycock 2-3, I Zook 1-3, L Brabant 0-4, Gentry 0-3, A Cline 0-3.
BELGRADE (4-6) - Drew Dunning 2-3, Casas 0-2, Cameron Ueland 0-0, Kash Fike 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 3-4 (2 2B), Collin Delph 1-4 (2B), Brody Jacksha 2-4 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-1, Gavin Waters 0-1, Jayden Jacksha 0-1, Sawyer Olson 2-3 (2B).
Belgrade 8, Miles City 4
Miles City 001 000 3 - 4 6 5
Belgrade 202 301 x - 8 7 4
L Muri, L Brabant (3), P Hollowell (6) and Gentry, K Harding. Collin Delph, Aidan Kulbeck (6) and Jayden Jacksha (7) and Kash Fike.
MILES CITY - Hollowell 1-5, A Cline 0-4, Muri 2-3 (2B), G Waterman 2-3, C Haycock 0-0, I Zook 0-2, Gentry 0-3, Harding 0-0, Brabant 0-1, D Holmlund 0-2, Uknownn 0-1, C Lang 0-1, Unknown 1-2.
BELGRADE (5-6) - Drew Dunning 0-4, Fike 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Lambeth 0-1, Brody Jacksha 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, J. Jacksha 1-3 (2B), Sawyer Olson 2-4, Wyatt Russell 0-4, Ryas Olson 2-2.