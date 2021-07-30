Johnny Graham noted it was sloppy at times. But Belgrade’s manager was proud of his team for keeping its season alive Friday.
The Bandits blew an early 2-0 lead, but rallied to defeat Havre 8-6 in a loser-out game at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament in Havre.
“I thought we were just very persistent. We were as persistent as we were sloppy,” he said. “We did our best to keep Havre in that game and give them a chance, but we also (held on) by just staying persistent on finding a way to win. So not a clean game by any means, but found a way to come out on top.”
Belgrade (47-18) advanced to another elimination game Saturday and will play Mission Valley at 1 p.m. The Mariners lost to Gallatin Valley, 8-4, in a second round contest.
“The first game in that loser’s bracket is always so difficult because I think the reality of being in a loser-go-home scenario sets in. So that first one out of the loser bracket I’ve found is always the trickiest,” said Graham. “If you can come out of that thing with a win … now it feels like you’re starting to gain some momentum again and getting back into win mode and you can settle down.”
The Bandits scored a run in the first and second innings to take a two-run lead. But Havre tallied four in the third after capitalizing on a single, a pair of walks and a double.
While Graham noted starting pitcher Kash Fike wasn’t at his best, he credited the right-hander for maintaining his composure.
“I thought he competed really well. He didn’t have his normal command today and he’s a command guy. I think he walked three, which is over the norm for him,” said Graham. “Got in some hitter’s counts, but he competes, he really competes, and he did that again today.”
Fike scattered six hits and struck out six in five-plus innings of work, and then Coby Richards allowed just one hit in relief.
“He did his job and kept us in it,” said Graham. “I thought he did a tremendous job of competing and then Coby came in and closed it up.”
Belgrade trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth and then took a 6-4 lead in the fifth before the North Stars tied the game in the bottom half of the frame.
Havre committed a pair of errors in the fifth and the Bandits also took advantage of a walk and hit batsman. Brody Jacksha drove in two of the runs on fly-ball single.
“Hits didn’t necessarily get strung together today, but we executed I thought pretty well. When we got guys on we did our best to make the most of that,” said Graham. “Whether it was via the stolen base, which we didn’t have a ton of them or the bunts, it was kind of a lot of jabs and then it erupted into a big inning which was pretty important.”
The Bandits took the lead for good in the sixth when Fike knocked in Payton Burman on a single and then scored on a double by Richards. Richards finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Fike was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Belgrade 8, Havre 6
Belgrade 110 132 0 - 8 10 2
Havre 004 020 0 - 6 7 3
Kash Fike, Coby Richards (6) and Conner Reid. B Nanini, T Maloughney (6) and T Shipp.
BELGRADE (47-18) - Lane Neill 1-1, Keaton Carter 0-1, Fike 1-3, Richards 2-3 (2B), Reid 0-3, Brody Jacksha 2-4 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 2-3, Payton Burman 2-4, Aidan Kulbeck 0-4.
HAVRE - C Jenkins 1-3, E Cloninger 1-3, Maloughney 1-4, E Carlson 1-4, C Lunak 1-3, T Peterson 0-3, T McLean 0-3, D Berreth 2-3, T Shipp 0-0, K Vanmpen 0-2.